

Salutation…

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are here again! After four years of remarkable impact on more than a thousand girl-children, it’s time to take it a step further. We are unrelenting in this cause and surely we remain resolute. Although the coronavirus pandemic threatened the possibility of training our girls this year, we fought through and now we are here. I am extremely excited that this year’s BEMORE summer boot came to fruition. Although this is the second edition of BEMORE in Owerri, this year’s edition is the very first to afford our girls in Owerri the opportunity to experience the boarding life of BEMORE Summer Boot Camp. You girls are indeed lucky.

In four years we have trained one thousand five hundred girls; girls that will change the narrative of the girl child; that will bring that balance to the gender world. We are here today to welcome another set of girls that will join their compatriots who already in the battle field, fighting for the cause of women, showing to the world that women can be more than what the society say they are.



My girls will stand for themselves. They will never play fool; they will never put all their dependence on any man. They will walk shoulder to shoulder, hand in hand with the male folk to achieve a prosperous society for us all. The duty is not for men alone. The duty is for persons of both gender to create a society that is free of violence; that is free from atrocities; that is free of all forms of intimidation and harassment. A society that must grow; a society that must be sustained is a society that does not discriminate by any means especially by gender.

My girls, welcome to the varsity of life where your capabilities are limitless. Here you will learn all you need to be a complete woman; that techy woman. A woman with so much grace whose head is always held up high. In the next two weeks, the true you will be unveiled. I want you to open your heart and mind, let all you will be taught sink deep into your spirit. Forget all the limiting ideologies the society has taught you; all the baseless cultural norms you grew up to know. You must have been told not to speak where men speak, not to think beyond house chores and kitchen duties. My little angels, you are far beyond that. I have faith in you all and I am sure we will work together to make our world a better place.

Welcome to the 2021 Bemore Summer Boot Camp!