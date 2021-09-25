• Says BeMore Girls Are Future Of The Country

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said participants in the BeMore Summer Boot Camp for Girls are the future of the country, particularly with the knowledge acquired in Information Communication Technology (ICT), Solar Technology and other life-enhancing skills.

Governor Akeredolu, who charged the girls to wear their BeMore badges with pride, said they must reflect their knowledge by effecting changes in their environment.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the BeMore Summer Boot camp, 2021 held at the Main Auditorium, Federal University of Technology, FUTA, Akure.

Arakunrin Akeredolu saluted the resilience and vision of the founder and initiator of the BeMore Summer Boot Camp, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu, and lauded her passion for the well-being of the girl child.

He urged the girls to constantly improve on the knowledge acquired during the two weeks intensive training.

The Governor said: “I have found out that what you are here for is something you can never forget in your life time. Wear your badge of BEMORE with pride.

“To be a BeMore girl is to display knowledge and integrity. A BEMORE girl is the future of this state and the country. You are our future. I know your activities mostly have to do with science and technology, but you are our future.

“Return to your locality and conquer the world. The world is at your footsteps. The world is for you to take. Some of you have gone through this, you have to improve on what you take away. Two weeks is never enough. You have to go back and improve on it. What you have learnt, go back home and improve.

“Those of you from the riverine area, try and put solar in your household. Those making gele, hand bangs, my charge to all of you, because you have had the opportunity of being part of the 2021 boot camp, go back and use your knowledge to change, modify and reinvent a number of things that we live with. Look at your environment and improve your homes. That’s the way people will know that you are a Bemore girl.”

Governor Akeredolu, who said the BEMORE initiative is a citizen’s program, stressed that it is a challenge that must not be left alone for the First Lady.

“This is another challenge that we will not leave for you alone. This is a challenge that all of us must give more support and ensure that we have a permanent BEMORE camp in Ondo State. It will be a citizen’s program,” the Governor said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 25, 2021.

Photo Credit : Blessed Michael