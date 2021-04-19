We Will Not Abandon Any Road Project, Infrastructure, Commissioner, Aminu Assures
ondoevents, 9 hours ago 0 2 min read
The Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure, Engineer Raimi Aminu says all ongoing projects in the state will be completed in due course.
Engineer Aminu made this clarification while addressing journalists on government plans for the projects in progress.
According to him, Governor Akeredolu has justified the confidence reposed in him by the people of the State as a man of his words.
'Abandoning projects is not in our dictionary. Governor Akeeredolu is a man, whose words are his bound. He is not a man known as talk and do for nothing, having said no road project will be abandoned. Even when he came in newly in 2017, all the viable projects inherited from the past administration were continued and completed. The only contractors, who could not work in accordance with our payment as you go system backed out. There is no basis for nursing such fears.'
He used the occasion to say that all roads under construction are being monitored to ensure that they are executed to specification, adding that the rainy season will not be an hindrance to the works that are being done.
'We have to make sure that our contractors are abiding by the terms of our contracts. All the contractors engaged by the state government are back to site. Last week, we inspected the 8.65 km Akunnu-Ikaram road, the 3km Owaani road and the GRA, Owo to see things for ourselves. I must say we are impressed with the quality of jobs done so far. It is more gratifying given the fact that we have not paid any of them a dime.'
Engineer Aminu maintained that the track record of this administration was quality road construction, stressing that no stone would be left in order to consolidate on that track record.
Previous
Leave a Reply