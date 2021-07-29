Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration will make the people of the state proud despite the dwindling resources.

Governor Akeredolu gave the assurance while featuring on Channels TV Politics Today in reaction to the Supreme Court judgment which upheld his victory at the October 10, 2020 governorship election.

The Governor said the people of the state understand his passion and commitment to the development of the sunshine state.

He noted that his major drive has been mainly about service, adding that the development of the state and people is his top priority.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said the massive projects commissioned in the first 100 days of his second term attested to his commitment to serving and developing the state.

Governor Akeredolu explained that his election victory was unprecedented having won 15 local government areas and beating his challenger, Eyitayo Jegede, with over 90,000 votes.

The Governor, who stressed that though there were anxiety resulting from some disturbing reports, noted that he has always kept faith with God as a believer.