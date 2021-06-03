

By Ayodeji Alabi

Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of Ondo State governor, has expressed the determination of the Ondo State Government to keep supporting the most vulnerable groups, due to the present economic conditions.

Akeredolu made this known in Akure during the cash presentation of to 60 elderly people as part of activities to mark the 100 days of second term of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Akeredolu assured that the state government had captured the senior citizens in the scheme of things, as part of the most important segment of the state.

According to her, this initiative is, therefore, a manifest expression of the love that this administration had for you as senior citizens and your respected positions as leaders in your communities.

“This is truly significant, not necessarily for its material essence but because yours is an age-group that is very dear to my heart and very important to the administration of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

“Your represent a sacred class that any responsible government should listen to and care for.

“Today’s event is essentially to tell you that you are very important, and your welfare is paramount to this present administration,” she said.

Earlier, Mrs Tope Daniyan, Chairperson, Committee on feeding of the elderly, said the present administration was caring and hardworking, and would not forget the elderly.

She also assured that the state government appreciated the elderly, and said that the programme would reach the 18 Local Government Area of the state.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Felicia Fadahunsi, thanked the state government for the gesture.

She also described Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu as a hardworking woman who was solidly behind her husband, and governor of Ondo State.

“Behind every successful man, must be a woman,” she said. (NAN)

