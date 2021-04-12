Chris Okunnuwa

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa has assured concerned stakeholders that the Ondo State Government will ensure Sunshine Stars FC retain its NPFL status come end of the 2020/21 season.

Aiyedatiwa who heads the three-man committee set up to take over the running of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) and its teams; Sunshine Stars and Sunshine Queens by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, gave the assurance during briefing with the Club Media Head, Chris Okunnuwa.

During Monday’s session in his office, Aiyedatiwa reaffirmed that that the resolve of the State Governemt is to ensure that Sunshine Stars remain in the elite league and be managed effectively in a sustainable manner.

Aiyedatiwa stated: “we will ensure the team stay up in the top league by doing all we can to bring the best out of the group. I will meet with the players and technical staff soon; the focus is on beating the drop this season.

“We are looking at engaging some competent hands that will serve in sporting regards. In the long run the Club need to operate like a real business and facilitate sale of young players to generate money which will keep the team going.”

Sunshine Stars next visit Uyo for a match day 20 meeting with Akwa United at the restart of the campaign on April 28.