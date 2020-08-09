The Federal lawmaker representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reassured his constituents of continued and effective representation.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Tunji-Ojo on New Media, Alao Babatunde, explained that BTO stated this while handing over car keys to some of his constituents.

The cars which were long procured before the lockdown due to COVID-19 were distributed in batches while the next batch is underway.

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has also facilitated the distribution of 40 computer sets through the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to Akoko Anglican Grammar school, Arigidi Akoko in his Constituency.

Also, ahead of the re-opening of schools in the state, the legislator has concluded plans for the distribution of hundreds of hand sanitizer and nose marks to schools within the Federal constituency.

“We are also focusing on wealth creation to complement and sustain the infrastructural and human capital development we are putting in place within the Constituency,” the lawmaker noted.