• First Lady Has Done Creditably Well With Initiatives – FUTA VC

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said girls who pass through the Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation are delibrately trained to become beacons of hope to their families.

Mrs Akeredolu said this on Thursday at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) during her courtesy visit to the new Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Adenike Oladiji.

“We give them the best; many of them from underprivileged homes. When they come to the camp, we expose them to a different world that they have not known before. We inspire them to work on attaining academic heights, and in the process, build careers and become beacons of hope to their families that could lead them out of poverty.

“It’s a well cut-out programme. Though the well-to-do families also want their wards enlisted and we make room for them, but it is primarily designed for the underprivileged girls who at the end of the boot camp go home with brand new laptops and complete solar home systems. We teach our girls to be responsible, career minded young women. A breed without greed.” The First Lady said.

The governor’s wife who described Professor Oladiji as a newly-minted Vice Chancellor who symbolises the axiom ‘Women can be more’, appreciated the university’s management for the warm reception accorded her team. She described Oladiji’s appointment as worthy of celebration.

In her words: “The news of Professor Oladiji’s historic appointment as the first female Vice Chancellor of this great university was something that was very delightful to us and for which we are proud. It is indeed worthy of celebration.”

“FUTA has been collaborating with my office for the past four years. The immediate past Vice Chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, was very supportive of the Bemore programme. This time, instead of merely coming to introduce Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation to you and crave continued partnership in favour of the programme, I deem it necessary to also introduce to you some of the things we have been doing, which is why we have the representatives of my various initiatives in the entourage.”

The First Lady expressed optimism that Bemore girls will eventually give back to the society, knowing that somebody helped them to climb the social ladder.

She added: “As the girls advance in life and realising that somebody was responsible for helping them to climb the social ladder, they will also want to give back to their various communities. We may not have 100% but I am sure majority of the girls will give back to the society.

“Another batch of 350 girls is coming on board this month from different parts of the state and even beyond. As you are aware, we are bridging the gender gap in Science, technology, Engineering and Mathematics plus Entrepreneurship. (STEM+E).”

In her reaction, the host and Vice Chancellor, Professor Oladiji appreciated the First Lady for the visit, noting that the various initiatives of Mrs Akeredolu have positively impacted the society.

According to the Vice Chancellor: “The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria is an NGO which has done creditably well in sensitising the womenfolk and general public on breast cancer prevention and treatment. BRECAN has made so many remarkable interventions.

“Bemore is another that also empowers girls through training in ICT and Solar technology while helping them to achieve maximum potentials. Training a girl child is a serious business that only a woman can relate to, and we must commend the First Lady for making so much sacrifices to empower women and girls in the state. We are happy to identify with these wonderful initiatives and we are willing to sustain existing relationship.”

In the First Lady’s entourage were the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Bunmi Oshadahun,

Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender, Mrs Olamide Falana, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Titi Adeyemi, Senior Special Assistant on Gender, Research and Documentation, Temitope Daniyan, Senior Special Assistant on Media, Tobi Fademi, among other political appointees.

Representatives of the various initiatives of the Governor’s wife were also present, including Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria BRECAN, Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials, FOWOSO, Bemore Empowered Girls’ Foundation, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu Foundation (BAAF) and the Arabinrin Junior Tennis Club.

Story credit: Debo Akinbami