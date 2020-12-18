Despite the fatalities and scare caused by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, Lassa Fever has in 2020 killed more people in Ondo State.

According to records, 18% fatality was recorded from the total reported cases of Lassa Fever in the State when compared to the less than 1% of COVID-19 related deaths in the State.

Disclosing this in Owo,

during the flag off and road walk sensitization on the eradication of Lassa fever, the Acting Commissioner for Health and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye stated that of all confirmed cases of the disease in Nigeria, 75% are from three states with Ondo State topping the chart with 36%.

While revealing that Owo and Ose local government areas of the are the epicentres of Lassa fever in the state, Dr Adeyeye appealed to residents on the need to shun all bad habits that helps the spread of the disease as well as ensure that rodents which are the carriers of the disease are exterminated from their surroundings.

The Acting Commissioner who also disclosed that the dry season usually herald the outbreak of the disease in the country, stated that the only way that Lassa Fever can be eradicated is by getting rid of all Rats and other rodents from the State, hence the distribution of 10,000 rodenticides free of charge.

He said, “We are in an unfortunate situation of COVID-19 all over the world. It has killed 41 people in Ondo State from January till now. But Lassa has killed more than 80. 18% of Lassa Fever victims have died compared to 1% of COVID-19.

“It has been with us for long. It is when the dry season starts that we usually experience the issue of Lassa Fever. Ondo State is one of the states in Nigeria that disease is rampant. This is a serious situation which must not be taken lightly. We are determined about this disease, so are going to eradicate it, it is possible “.

“Unlike COVID-19, Lassa can be prevented if we eradicate rodents from our homes and surroundings.

“The rodenticide is distributed free of charge and must not be sold. It is meant to be applied in homes to eradicate rats. If we don’t kill rats, they will kill us”.

“Owo and Ose are the epicentres of the disease in the state, hence the choice of Owo to flag off the campaign. The two Local Governments have the highest cases of Lassa fever in the state. It is a very serious health challenge.”

Speaking further on the danger Lassa Fever could portend for the state if not urgently addressed, the State Epidemiologist, Dr Stephen Fagbemi who was represented by Dr Zachariah Gbelela, maintained that the age group affected the most by the disease are those between 21-30 years.

The Epidemiologist added that from January till date, a total of 806 confirmed cases of Lassa fever were recorded with 204 deaths in the country.

Earlier, the Olowo’s Palace, The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye had lauded the state government for its proactiveness to tackle the deadly disease.

“The state government under Akeredolu has taken the right step towards eradicating Rats from the state. It will help in stamping out the yearly occurrence of Lassa fever.

“With the level of our development, I think we have the capacity to manage it from reoccurring.”

The Campaign was also taken to the Federal Medical Center Owo which is the Lassa treatment Center where Rodenticides were also given to them.