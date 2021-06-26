Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Arabirin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has reiterated the need to improve on awareness creation as one way to help more victims of breast cancer to survive.

She said this on Friday during a courtesy call on the Governor’s wife by members of the Nigerian Cancer Society at the Ondo State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

“Awareness is very critical. We don’t need to wait until people are diagnosed with cancer before we begin to raise awareness. If we want to make real progress in the fight against breast cancer, creating awareness is where to begin. We need to educate our women on the need to regularly examine breasts.

“We need to make use of our primary health centres in educating our women. It is important to start from the primary health centres, from there we begin to educate our women at the grassroots, and doing this means a lot in the fight against breast cancer.”

The First Lady regretted that the graph on the incidence of late diagnosis of breast cancer has not changed.

In her words: “Between 1997 when BRECAN came to the scene and now, the graph on the incidence of late diagnosis of breast cancer has not changed which means that late presentation of breast cancer is not decreasing. It shows that we are not getting something right.

“We need to redesign our strategies to ensure improved outcomes in our effort in cancer control. Vote money into awareness creation natiowide so that more women can begin to present early and we can achieve a decrease in late presentation of breast cancer”

Mrs. encouraged encouraged women to be breat- aware, noting that the possibility of surviving breast cancer is high when a woman presents early.

According to her: “Let every woman be knowledgeable about the need to self-examine their breasts every month which enables her to detect any unusual changes in her breasts. When you present early, you are more likely to survive it. It has also been proven that when you present early at stage one, there is no need for the dreaded chemotherapy”.

Earlier, the President of NCS, Dr. Adamu Alhassan Umar, commended the First Lady for the exemplary leadership she has demonstrated in the fight against cancer in the country.

“The rapid expansion of the BRECAN vis-à-vis the myraid of community interventions offered to the cancer victims and indeed other forms of cancer has become a thing of pride for all cancer advocates in the country and beyond.

“You have been part of the successes recorded by the NCS over the years and have been an active participant of all advocacy engagements of the society, contributing in cash and kind, sometimes without any form of solicitation from the society.”

The society also commended Arabirin for consistency of purpose, love for humanity and exemplary leadership style, saying: “We salute your consistency of purpose, love for humanity and exemplary leadership style in the growth of BRECAN which you nurtured and saw to its steady growth over the past twenty four years and still counting.

“This was made possible by the fact that you are a proud cancer survivor who has conquered the fight and your desire to ensure fewer people are affected by cancers, fewer die from it and those who are already affected have a better quality of life” he said.