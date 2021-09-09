•Says Ondo Lucky To Produce AIO 47th President

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has canvassed the need to bring insurance to the grassroots for the benefit of the people.

Governor Akeredolu, who noted that no one can avoid risk in the day to day activities, emphasized the need for all to embrace insurance policies.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday at the 47th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the African Insurance Organization (AIO) held at the Landmark Center, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

Governor Akeredolu urged Nigerians to appreciate the value of insurance, adding that a policy like the National Health Insurance Scheme makes health delivery services affordable and accessible.

He said his administration in the Sunshine state has also introduced the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme to make health services affordable to the people.

The Governor congratulated the AIO on its 47th Annual Conference, saying the organization has made Nigeria and Africa proud.

Arakurin Akeredolu rejoiced with the new President of the organization, Mr. Tope Smart, who hails from Ondo state.

“We are lucky in Ondo state that we have now produced the 47th President of this organization. It is because we have given to this profession a smart person not only in name but indeed. We are proud of you. We know of your exploit in NEM Insurance.

“We are very proud of you . You are a good ambassador of our state. For all of you who have made Nigeria proud, thank you for leading the insurance world not only in Nigeria but in Africa,” Governor Akeredolu said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 9, 2021.

📷Blessed Michael