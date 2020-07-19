The Jegun of Ile-Oluji kingdom,Oba Oluwole Adetimehin, has said the town has reaped the dividends of good governance by the administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

He said the people of Ile-Oluji have seen the roads done in the town by the Governor Akeredolu administration.

The monarch spoke at his Palace on Saturday evening while receiving Governor Akeredolu and his entourage who were in the town to meet delegates of the APC.

The monarch assured the Governor that he will emerge victorious both in the APC primary and the October 10 governorship elections.

He urged other aspirants within the APC and the opposition parties to allow Akeredolu to complete his eight years of two terms.

He stressed that the town can not deny the good things the Governor has facilitated through the federal government and several others executed by the state which have brought development to the town and its people.

Oba Jegun said the people of Ileoluji are for the re-election of the Governor, adding that he is proud of the Governor’s achievements.