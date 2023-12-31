We Have Lost A Leader Par Excellence -Gen. Bajowa Mourns Akeredolu

Prince Dr. (Gen) Olu Bajowa, OFR, the Jagunmolu of Ikale Land, has described the demise of Govrrnor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as loss of a leader par excellence who fought for Justice.

This was contained in a condolences message personally signed by the Ojagbulegun from The Source and Ajagungbade of Idepe-Okitipupa, which was made available to journalists on Sunday in Akure, Ondo State capital.

The message reads as follows: “Alas! Ondo State has lost a very rare gem, in Akeredolu!!

“The sad news of the demise of the most beloved Executive Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, of our dear Ondo state on 27 December 2023, hit me like a thunderbolt. It was indeed an anti climax.

“Despite the known fact that Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, had been facing some health challenges, I remained prayerful and highly optimistic that he was going to survive it and it never crossed my mind for once that we were going to lose him to the cold hands of death.

“With Governor Akeredolu’s demise, we the good people of Ondo State have lost a leader par excellence, a dogged fighter for justice, a principled politician, excellent legal luminary and a thorough bred gentleman, who in the absence of a State Police, founded “Amotekun” for Ondo State, and indeed Yoruba race, when our security was seriously challenged, by anti-social forces.

“Governor Akeredolu was a very good man by all standards, he was a very focused personality, fair and just to all, and always relentless in his service to God and humanity.

“From my personal encounters with him and the testimony of those who worked closely with him, I dare say that his demise has created a very big vacuum which will be very difficult to fill any time soon.

“His friendly disposition to all and sundry, unique leadership style and landmark achievements as Ondo State governor remain unparalleled in the history of our State, and only posterity can best lead to a full appreciation of his indelible footprints on the sands of time.

“I recall with nostalgia, his very humble mien and pragmatic posture during my interaction with him when he officially commissioned AWAWA RADIO 94.1 FM, as part of the activities marking my 80th birthday on 27 December 2020, coincidentally the same date, three years before he passed on.

“Not only did his esteemed presence place lend an emphatic stamp of encouragement on the Radio station, I found him to be one of the most inspiring leaders of his generation that I ever encountered!

“It is therefore with profound sense of personal loss that I commiserate with the Akeredolu family of Owo kingdom, the Nigeria Bar Association, and the well meaning people of Ondo State over his demise at the age of 67 years.

“I pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and grant our state the fortitude to bear this great loss!

“Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu lived a purpose driven life. He came, he saw and he conquered! And the best tribute we the good people of Ondo State can pay to him, is to preserve his developmental legacies and sustain the peaceful co existence with one another, which was the hallmark of his life and service.

“From the depth of my heart, l pray that his gentle soul will find rest in the bosom of our Lord, Amen.”