Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has disclosed that over two hundred and twenty-five million and five hundred thousand Naira (N225,500,000.00) has been disbursed to artisan groups in the state through the State Micro-Credit Agency.

Governor Akeredolu added that the disbursement of the loan facilities was aimed at strengthening the businesses of the various artisan groups in the state.

He assured the artisans that his administration will continue to work with the various organised groups to serve as gateways to reach their members.

Arakunrin Akeredolu urged the leadership of the groups to ensure prompt and regular repayment of the loan facilities made available to them to allow others have the benefit of enjoying similar facilities.

The Governor spoke on Wednesday at the 2021 Artisan’s Day held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME), Igbatoro road, Akure, the state capital.

He noted that artisans contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of the state and community where they operate, adding that they are classified as the engine of growth of any economy.

“This sector forms about 85% of total economy of Ondo State. Therefore, it is a sector that deserves continuous attention in order to address the unemployment situation of our teeming youths,” the Governor stressed.

Governor Akeredolu stated that despite the current challenges, his administration is still able to provide an enabling environment for the development and growth of artisans in the State.

“We shall not relent in our efforts to provide a unique opportunity to reduce the hardship being experienced by our artisans and simultaneously planning for medium and long term solutions for our economic growth and development.

The Governor noted: “One of the key points of our ‘’REDEEMED’’ agenda is Digital Revolution and Entrepreneurship Development to alleviate poverty among the citizenry of the State through wealth creation. I am glad to say that many of the notable intervention programmes of our administration are already being felt in the sector.”

He said the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (N-CARES) programme, which is a joint programme of the World Bank, Federal and State Governments of Nigeria, is built on existing Federal and State Governments platforms.

According to him, the N-CARES programme intends to mitigate and support economic recovery efforts consequent upon the effects of COVID-19 Pandemic currently ravaging the world economy.

“It is a good development as it is an intervention fund for the MSMEs that had some financial difficulties due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The State Government has already bought into this to assist our people,” Governor Akeredolu said.

Earlier in his welcome address, Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said the event marked another milestone in the life of the Administration as it has again shown its desire to continue to interface with different segments of the people for appropriate feedbacks and to sustain the culture of an all-inclusive governance.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

June 9, 2021.

📷Blessed Michael