•Calls For Huge Investment In The State

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday called on potential investors across the globe to come

and invest in the Sunshine state.

Governor Akeredolu noted that his administration has deepened the ease of doing business in the state.

The Governor spoke during a virtual interactive session tagged “Meet The Governor of Ondo State: Investment and Business Opportunities” organized by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce(NBCC).

Arakunrin Akeredolu pointed that Ondo State ranked the first in ease of doing business in the Southwest.

He said: “We ranked very high on ease of doing business. This is not done by us. There are key factors to be considered which is done by independent body.

“It is very easy to do business here because we have tried to remove all bottlenecks. Anybody can come and do business in Ondo. We are giving them land. We are making land available. The government is here to encourage you.”

Governor Akeredolu stressed that investors can now access the state with ease with the improved Air transportation, adding that with the improved flight operations in the state, investors can come in from any part of the country.

He said with the layers of security architecture in the state, particularly the Amotekun Corps, security of lives and property including that of the investors is guaranteed.

While declaring that the sunshine state is in need of heavy investment that will change its whole landscape, the Governor said small scale businesses are also welcome.

Governor Akeredolu said the state will collaborate with the NBCC for Private partnership driven industrialization.

Speaking on improved performance in government, He said: “We are also setting up PIMU. We have had to go to AFDB and they have sent experts here and we are determined to do it in most modern way. PIMU will monotor most commissioners and their performance.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 21, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael