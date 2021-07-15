Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration is working with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat, to draw Master Plans for Akure, Owo, Ore and Okitipupa.

The Governor decried the indiscriminate and illegal siting of petrol and gas stations in residential areas in the state.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday during a courtesy visit by Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) led by its National President, Town Planner (TPL) Olutoyin Ayinde.

He lamented that the stations were being sited without environmental impact assessment, noting that it is dangerous to the residents.

“We are trying to control where the petrol and gas stations are sited. Some of the dangers of indiscriminate siting include seepage. Seepage occurs when the petrol, diesel or kerosene washes into wells and boreholes. We need to do something about it,” Governor Akeredolu said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who condemned the lack of adequate town planning in Nigeria, said infrastructure is now consciously planned and spread for balanced development in the state.

Earlier, the NITP National President appreciated Governor Akeredolu for his belief in the country and his passion for development.

“We find it necessary to acknowledge your governance style and how you are seeking in your own way to set things right in Ondo State in spite of the various challenges we face as a nation. This is reflected in the manner you have handled various issues of local, regional and national interests,” he added.

📷 Blessed Michael