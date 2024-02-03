We are proud of your service and loyalty to Aketi – Jimoh Ibrahim Tells Odu

Billionaire business mogul and Senator Representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Saturday acknowledged the service of immediate past and first female Secretary to the state Government (SSG) of Ondo State, Princess Oladunni Odu to the people of the state.

He also commended Princess Odu for her total loyalty to the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu till death.

Senator Ibrahim stated this when the former SSG paid him a courtesy visit at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

The senator, who described the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as a leader with unparalleled love for people of Ondo State, South-West and Nigeria, saying his role in protecting life and property through creation of the Amotekun Corps would remain indelible in the People’s hearts.

Senator Ibrahim, who’s currently on tour of the 203 wards in Ondo State for consultations in pursuit of his ambition to be the next governor of the state, appreciated Princess Odu for her visit to him and his family.

He said: “I really appreciate your visit to me and my family.

“As the first female SSG in our state, Ondo State, your service to the people of the state for the period you occupied the office was tremendous.

“You are an epitome of loyalty and solid commitment to service

“What really stands you out as a true daughter of Ondo State and an astute politician is that your loyalty to our late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Aketi) was total.

“You stood by him throughout even when he was sick, you remained 100 percent loyal to him till death.

“Aketi is a leader who so much loved his people. He left no stone unturned to protect his people and their property.

He championed the creation of South-West Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps when some criminals were invading communities and maiming the people.

“This singular step stemmed the invasion and killings drastically. He loved his people and Nigeria as a whole.

“We will continue to build on his legacy and will never forget him as his name is already etched on our hearts.”

Princess Odu described Senator Ibrahim as a wonderful representative who has made unprecedented impact within a short time he arrived at the Senate.

.Senator Ibrahim and his wife, Modupe, received the SSG.