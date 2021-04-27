Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has described the Ondo State Internal Revenue Service as one of the key achievements that administration will be always proud of.

The Governor noted that his administration has improved tremendously on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State which has increased from N700,000 Million being generated monthly before the advent of the administration to over N2 Billion.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday at the ODIRS Soft Skill Training Programme held at the ODIRS Hall, Igbatoro road, Akure, the state Capital.

He emphasized the importance of training for officers of the Revenue Service, noting that it will help them to build confidence and hunger for more achievements.

“The ODIRS is one of the key areas where our government can beat its chest and come out and say we have done something great.

“As I expect all of you to know, when we came in, the revenue generation was at best N700million per month. And from the figures that we saw just now, from 2018, 2019 and 2020, clearly we are averaging about N2 Billion per month. That is three times what we met on ground,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu, who saluted the Chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Tolu Adegbie, stressed that his appointment as head of the Revenue Service was not a mistake.

He said: “Let me say this, Tolu Adegbie, you have done wonderfully well. We have not made any mistake by requesting for your secondment from your office of comfort at WEMA Bank to come and assist us here in Ondo state.

“We are proud of you. We note your efforts particularly. We couldn’t have achieved anything without this set of young men and women who are working with you. We thank you all.”

The Governor charged the officers to see the training as an opportunity to improve themselves and in turn, improve revenue generation in the state.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 27, 2021.

📷Blessed Michael