Commends Arabinrin Betty’s initiatives

The members of Ondo state Trade Union Congress have thrown their weight behind the reelection bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, describing him as an exemplary and people-oriented leader.

The TUC members, while paying a courtesy visit to the Government House, Alagbaka Akure today, also commended the wife of the Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for her initiatives that had impacted positively on the lives of the state’s residents, especially women and children.

In her speech, the state TUC Chairman, Mrs. Helen Odofin averred that the union acknowledged the good works Governor Akeredolu had been doing since he came on board three years ago, stating that he had earned the support of the members of the congress.

In her words, “We are also aware of Mr governor’s developmental projects since he came on board in Ondo state, he has been doing well. I want to tell you that we are in support of this our government and we want to appreciate you.

“We are aware of your contribution to the state, even to the women; through the FOWOSO Empowerment and also through the BRECAN project, which has led to the elimination, maintenance treatment of cancer”.

While highlighting the many record-breaking achievements of Governor Akeredolu to include construction of roads, people-focused projects, rural development, health initiatives, school rehabilitation and clearing backlog of 7months unpaid salaries and arrears, she said governor Akeredolu took the welfare of Ondo citizens as priority.

She thus expressed that the TUC was fully in support of the reelection bid of Governor Akeredolu, saying ” it is well-deserved”.

“We have been mobilising our members through various committees so that this government can come back again and come October 10, we will rejoice together”, she articulated.

Responding, the First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu expressed delight at the visit, saying that she would continue to be a supportive wife to Governor Akeredolu in bringing development to every resident in the state.

She said, “It is quite heart-warming that the trade union are appreciating the impacts of this administration that came on board when things were really bad.

“You knew everything before he came on board. All I can say is to continue backing him. Continue to sell him to doubting Thomases, to those who think that the only time you see the dividends of democracy is when something enters their pockets”.

She noted that Arakunrin Akeredolu, had since inception of his administration, focused on the general good of the people of the state, adding that the support he received came as a result of his countless achievements.

“If he had eaten all the money, he would be on the same level with his predecessor. That’s a remarkable difference in his style”, the First Lady said, adding that Akeredolu’s first tenure could be regarded as tenure for rehabilitation and resuscitation while the next four years would be for consolidation and enjoyment upon enjoyment for every resident of the state

She assured the trade unions not to exercise any fear, pledging that the Akeredolu-led administration was solidly behind them.

Mrs. Akeredolu therefore urged them to keep evangelising the good works of the current government, with assurance that the next four years would usher in more and better dividends of democracy for everyone.

While commending the First Lady for her transformational initiatives and also acknowledging the good works Governor Akeredolu had done in Ondo State, a key member of Ondo TUC, Comrade Nneke Ikechukwu also pledged the support of the trade unions in the state to ensure Governor Akeredolu is elected come October 10, 2020.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi