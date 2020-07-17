Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration is poised to do more for the people of the state if allowed to complete his eight years of two terms in office.

The Governor assured the people of his readiness to continue to deliver the dividends of good governance across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke in Ose and Owo on Friday, in continuation of his “meet the delegates” tour ahead of next Monday’s primary election of the All Progressives Congress, (APC).

The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Donald Tayo Alasoadura, member of the House of Representatives for Owo/Ose federal constituency, Hon. Timilehin Adelegbe and other notable leaders of the party accompanied the Governor to Ose and Owo local government areas.

Addressing delegates in Ifon, Governor Akeredolu said township roads in Ifon, the headquarters of Ose Local Government Area, were constructed within the first year of his administration.

He said his administration facilitated the construction of the general hospital in the town and the reconstruction of some public primary schools.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Political and Strategy, Rt. Hon Victor Olabimtan, said the people of the Northern Senatorial district must liberate themselves by ensuring that Akeredolu is elected into office for a second term.

He said:”Pa Ajasin wanted to do a second term, he was denied. Baba Adefarati also struggled for a second term, he was equally denied. We must ensure that Akeredolu is elected for a second term in office. The Northern Senatorial district must complete its eight years. “

In Owo, Governor Akeredolu said he was only in the town to greet the people, adding that he was sure of victory at home.

