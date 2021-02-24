The wife of the Ondo state Governor, Mrs. Betty- Anyanwu Akeredolu has said there is cohesion among the first and second family in the state, noting that “we are a team, an indivisible and united entity poised to take Ondo state to a greater height.”

Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu gave this indication in a chat with Ondo Events where she maintained that quality administration shall continue to be the emblem of Governor Akeredolu’s second term.

Mrs. Akeredolu has been championing the cause of breast cancer awareness in Ondo State through her non- governmental organizationBreast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and she has reached out with a huge fund assistance towards empowering the women folk in Ondo State and across Nigeria.

She has promised to continue to empower women and create further awareness on how to fight cancer challenge among Nigerian women.

The inauguration of Governor Akeredolu and his Deputy Governor – elect shall hold today in Akure, the capital of Ondo state.