Factional Members of the Ondo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) have been reconciled by the Ondo State House of Assembly.

At a peace meeting with the NURTW members and presided over by the Rt Honourable Speaker, Oleyelogun Bamidele David, the House prevailed on warring factions to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in Ondo State.

At the peace meeting which has the Majority Leader of the House, Honourable Ogunmolasuyi Oluwole and Chairman House Committee on Public Utilities and Transport, Honourable Towase Kuti in attendance, the Speaker read the riot act to the warring factions.

“Government would not watch as the existing peace in the state was being threatened by any group in any guise,” the Speaker said.

The House of Assembly leadership emphasised that the House will not allow any threat to the reigning peace in Ondo State from the National Union of Road Transport Workers or its affiliate groups.

Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun maintained that the earlier position of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu on the suspension of activities of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers, Ondo State chapter, remains valid but urged members of the two factions to embrace peace in the interest of the state.

In their responses Leaders of the two factions, Jacob Adebo and Gbenga Ijalade agreed to the proposal for peaceful coexistence by the House Leadership.

In the peace agreement signed by the factional leaders in the presence of the Rt. Honourable Speaker and other Leaders of the House, they agreed that any group that engage in act that could threaten the peace of the state will face the full wrath of the law.

It was also agreed that any individual whether as Chairman and member of the executive ( State or Zonal ) that may be facing prosecution relating to previous crisis in the union should continue to face the interrogation of law enforcement agencies regardless of the current peace meeting.

The factional leaders Mr Jacob Idajo and Mr Gbenga Ijalade later embraced each other in the presence of the House Leadership and members of the union.

Written by Sehinde Fanokun, Director Information Services, ODHA.