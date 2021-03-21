The Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has applauded the gesture of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, over the payment of N360m WAEC fees for the Public Schools in the state.

Oba Agbede in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ayodeji Owolabi, said the Governor has again shown his commitments towards alleviating the financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 Pandemic that has hit hard on most parents.

The monarch said he was not surprised at this gesture, because the Governor is “Mr. Talk and Do”. According to him, this is the fulfillment of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s promise to take the burden of WAEC fee off the parents.

Also, Oba Agbede commended the appointment of first female Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu. He said the Governor has shown that he is gender sensitive, and appreciate the roles of women in nation building.

He therefore urged the residents of the state to continue to give support to Akeredolu led administration as he is working everyday to put smiles on the faces of the residents through his Redeemed Agenda programme.