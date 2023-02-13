Vote Tinubu For Economic Recovery – Bamidele Omosehin

…Celebrates Birthday Anniversary

A philanthropist and humanitarian crusader, Mr Bamidele Omosehin has called on the electorate to vote for All Progressives Congress’presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on February 25, 2023 so that he could revamp the nation’s economy.

This was contained in a statement by the Ikale-born business man to the people of Ondo State in commemoration of his birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

Omosehin, who annually empowered widows, youths and indigent students in the Ondo state, charged the people that judging from the performance of Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, he has the capacity to revamp the nation’s economy from the doldrum.

He explained that the template on which Lagos is being run was initiated by the APC presidential candidate.

According to him, “It is pertinent to speak to our people and implore them to vote right on February 25 to recover the nation from outright socio-economic collapse.

“I will implore our people to vote for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he performed wonderfully well when he was the governor of Lagos State.

“He transformed Lagos and shored up the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) astronomically. He laid down a template which subsequent governors in the state have been following.

“It is important to let you know that he has the wherewithal to turn the nation’s economy around for the good of all.”

Meanwhile, the philanthropist appreciated his friends, associates and family for celebrating him on his birthday.

“I want to seize this medium to appreciate all my friends, associate, family members for celebrating me today.

“You made me feel fulfilled and light-hearted when I started receiving calls and messages from you,” Omosehin said.