The wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty Anayanwu-Akeredolu, has encouraged women in the state to turnout en masse and vote for the candidate of APC, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Saturday.

Mrs Akeredolu, while addressing APC women leaders, female political appointees and women groups in Akure, implored the womenfolk to vote for governor Akeredolu, saying Akeredolu-led administration has given voice, benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state.

She said, “The Akeredolu-led administration has given voice, benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state. The governor plans to also deliver other benefits and opportunities to our women and that is why it is very important to vote for continuity on Saturday. It is important to vote for governor Akeredolu so that he can consolidate on these achievements.”

Mrs. Akeredolu highlighted her initiatives which are conceived to enhance the capabilities of women and girls in the state. These interventions- Ondowidowscare, FOWOSO empowerment, and BEMORE are put in place to ensure that women and girls are not relegated to the background.

In her remarks, the State Coordinator, Aketi Women Group, Princess Dr. Bunmi Osadahun, who spoke on behalf of the women, commended the Governor and his wife for their commitment to the development of women and girls. She said women will vote massively for APC on October 10 because governor Akeredolu has performed in all sectors of the state.

Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu was presented with Mama Deborah Award in recognition of her efforts and support for women in the state.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Fademi