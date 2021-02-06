The #BRECANDuetChallenge is our awareness challenge on breast cancer and breast self examination.

Very straightforward and easy.

Do you know that women whose breast cancer is detected at an early stage have a 93% survival rate in the first 5 years?

Watch this video to learn breast self examination. Make yours too and spread the world.

Upload on Instragram and tiktok using the #BRECANDuetChallenge and tag @brecanigeria

It is recommended to conduct a breast self exam about a week after your period.

First, observe your breasts. Stand or sit in front of a mirror. How do they look? Have they changed at all? Pay careful attention to the size, shape, nipples and skin colorations.

Next, raise your hands above your head. Drop them down to your sides by your hips. Bend forward. Repeat this step as necessary. The goal is to identify if there are any changes seen during movement.

After you’ve visually checked your breasts, it’s time to feel for any lumps. Lay on your back with a pillow under one shoulder. Lift the same arm above your head, and use your opposite arm to feel for any lumps.

Use three fingers moving in a circular motion to go around your entire breast, first with light pressure. From there, repeat the same process with medium and then firm pressure from the bra line to the collar bone, and front the armpit to the breast bone.

