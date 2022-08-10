The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has revealed the 2022 Bemore set will partner with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) to create an educational app on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law.

The First Lady made this known during an advocacy visit by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) on Thursday at Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Her Excellency, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is the founder of the Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation which has since 2017 organised a two-week summer camp for young female secondary school students in the state to advance their knowledge and careers in ICT, Solar and other life-enhancing skills.

“The Bemore Summer Bootcamp is coming up in two weeks. This app will be one of the things the girls in the Bootcamp will be interested in developing for the implementation of the VAP law,” she said.

The First Lady stressed the need to protect against gender-based violence noting that there was a need to enlighten critical stakeholders about the VAPP law.

“We are working very hard to ensure that the VAPP law is not a ‘toothless bulldog’. We recognized the gaps we need to close. It is not enough going around raising awareness.

“The stakeholders that should implement the VAPP law are ignorant of the law. We are starting from the basics and educating those that should implement the law for us.

“When we now organize these workshops, no one can claim ignorance of the law. We are very interested in building the capacity of front liners,” she said.

Earlier, Adebowale Olorunmola, the Country Representative of the WFD proposed that the organisation hopes to work with relevant agencies to develop an app which will enable young people to understand the VAPP Act.

He said the WFD has previously been to Ondo State to sensitize the public about the laudable work the office of the First Lady has done in facilitating the signing of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Bill into law, creating the agency, OSAA-GBV as well as raising awareness among the citizenry about the scourge of gender-based violence.

“We also want to ensure that in the next two to four years, post-legislative scrutiny will be done for the VAPP to ensure the law is serving its purposes. We have supported the training of some first liners in some Local Government Areas.

“We are also here to step down the implementation to people of school age who are the most vulnerable. We want to do this by working with you and to ensure that schools in Ondo State have become safe for children.

“If we are going to be having such policies we have to ensure that it is inclusive with male children and children with special needs are also protected, carried along and the content of the policies are simplified and made easy for them to understand,” he said.

Throwing light on the WFD, Olorunmola explained that the WFD is an organization founded in the United Kingdom to ensure the keeping of democracy globally. It is currently working in 40 countries.

“We have been working closely with women, children and persons with disabilities and we are in Ondo State to support the VAPP law and to build on what we have done working with the office of the First Lady.

“Starting in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown where there was a surge in gender-based violence, we started working with most states to support the VAPP Act locally and make it relevant to their environment,” he said.

He noted that the organization has also been encouraging states not only to support but to gazette and commence the implementation of the VAPP law. The WFD is supported by the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom.

During the visit, he presented to First Lady, a document detailing the projects done by the organization in Ondo State as well as proposed projects that are intended to be implemented in the state.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fademi