Wife of Ondo State Governor, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu has commended the Ondo State House of Assembly for the accelerated passage granted the Violence Against Person Prohibition Bill.

Mrs Akeredolu who sponsored the bill to the House particularly lauded the effort and commitment of the Honourable Members which culminated in prompt passage of the bill into law and the eventual assent by the Governor.

However, Her Excellency, was represented by wife of the Deputy Governor Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa during a “thank you” visit to the House, solicited support of the Lawmakers towards sensitisation and implementation of the VAPP law.

She restated her commitment to programmes and activities that would trigger the ideals and values of the Sunshine State.

Speaking earlier, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Mrs Temitope Daniyan lauded the Lawmakers on their avowed commitment to the eradication of violence against persons, especially the less privileged.

Mrs Daniyan noted that sensitisation on the VAPP law will be taken to the nook and cranny of the state adding that people must adhere strictly to the dictates of the law in order to eradicate incidences of violence against the less privileged in the society.

Furthermore, The Country representative of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Adebowale Aderobola expressed appreciation to the government of Ondo State especially the Ondo State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the bill into law ahead of other states of the federation.

Aderobola pledged support and cooperation towards war against violence.

In addition, the Lawmaker representing Ilaje constituency 2, Honourable Favour Tomomewo called on stakeholders to join hands in implementing the law on violence against persons.

Earlier in his address of welcome the Speaker, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David thanked the Governor’s wife for her support to the House at all times.

Oleyelogun specifically commended Mrs Akeredolu for her numerous programmes such as BRECAN, BEMORE, FOWOSO among others which have turned around the fortune of residents of the state.

The Speaker assured that the VAPP law will enhance protection of women, children, the less privileged and empower security operatives with better prosecuting authority.

The occasion witnessed presentation of award in recognition of the support of the House of Assembly in the war on violence against persons.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

8th November,2021.