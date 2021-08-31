The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has eulogized the virtues of late music maestro, Sir Victor Uwaifo, describing his death as a loss of one of the country’s finest national assets.

Obaseki who led other top government functionaries to the residence of late Sir Uwaifo in Ekehuan Road, Benin City, on a condolence visit, said the music icon achieved so much in 80 years of his lifetime.

He said: “Victor Uwaifo is a music icon, a legend, and a national asset. His loss is not just to the state, but to the country at large. The last time I saw him was in a gathering a couple of weeks ago, in Benin City, and we greeted and exchanged pleasantries; he was a national asset.

“The Sultan of Sokoto called me last night to express his condolences and he said ‘Sir Victor Uwaifo was a legend that influenced several generations.”

Obaseki further stated: “You can’t talk of the state’s culture and art scene without talking about him. He is a legend and needs to be celebrated as such. We assure you that we will be there for you.

“He belongs to us and we want to be part of the arrangements for his burial. I appeal to you to keep the state government informed about it. He should be celebrated as an icon who achieved all that he set out to achieve.”

The wife of the deceased, Princess Osaretin Uwaifo, thanked the governor and his entourage for the visit, noting that it has given the family peace that the state government is one with the family during their time of grief.