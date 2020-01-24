US Embassy Commends Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development initiative in Ondo

The Embassy of the United States of America in Nigeria has commended the initiative of Dorian Home for Charity and Social Development situated in Akure, Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Mr Aruna Amirthanayagam, the Counselor for Public Affairs of the US embassy in Nigeria, gave the commendation on Friday during his visit to the charity home.

The home, which is almost completed, has capacity to cater for 600 babies at a time,targetting 0 to 10 years old orphans, and it is being built by an indigene of the town, who preferred anonymity.

” This initiative is very commendable and I have never seen this in the country, even in Africa. I have been to different states in Nigeria in the last three years and I have seen different projects, but this is different.

“I am a testimony to this generosity and commitment of one individual and I wish it is successful,” Amirthanayagam said.

He promised that the US embassy would offer connection of US institutions to assist the charity home.

According to him, US mission provides exchange programmes and brings expatriates on short visit to such initiative.

Also speaking, Sen. Tayo Alasoadura, the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, described the initiative as laudable.

Alasoadura added that the concept of the initiative was bigger than ‘motherless home’ focus.

” It’s an initiative of a young lady who has put resources together to help others.

” The concept is bigger than context of orphanage and it is a project that any sane person should love and support and I am supporting it,” he said.

The minister said that people with large hearts would come to the aid of the initiative, saying that it was a fantastic organisation.

According to him, he will come in to render his assistance in making sure that beneficiaries of the initiative are comfortable.

Mrs Titi Adeyemi, the state Commissioner for Woman Affairs and Social Development, also described the initiative as a selfless service to the society.

Adeyemi stated that the state government was happy and pleased with it.

She called on philanthropists, donors and coorporate bodies to support it, saying that initiative of such magnitude could not be sustained by just an individual.