US-BASED MEDICAL TEAM BEGINS A FOUR DAY FREE PERSONNEL TRAINING IN ONDO

A US-based medical team known as Sharing Hope Foundation, from University of California San Diego USA has commenced an intensive four day training for medical personnel in Ondo State.

The training which was at the instance of the first lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is organized by the office of the wife of the Governor, Ondo State in collaboration with Sharing Hope Foundation, University of California San Diego USA.

Sharing Hope Foundation is a team of medical experts from the University of California San Diego USA committed to medical missions to the continent of Africa with accompanying donations of medical supplies.

The training focuses on Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and Update Course in Anaesthesia and Critical Care among others.

Speaking at the commencement of the training, the facilitator of the mission, Dr Emmanuel Onyema revealed that the team is in Ondo State to share updated knowledge on Patient Care Management (PCM) and other relevant information.

Dr Onyema enumerated the beneficiaries to include; Doctors, Nurses medical students and paramedical.

According to Dr Onyema, the training which started at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospitals complex will also hold at UNIMED, Akure Annex and Federal Medical Center FMC, Owo.

Dr Onyema further revealed that Sharing Hope Foundation which is visiting Ondo State, Nigeria for the third time, will be making a donation of Medical supplies worth millions of naira to Ondo State Government.

Participants are hopeful that the training which cuts across their major areas of study and practice will boast their performance.

Sharing Hope team, led by Mr Emeka Anyanwu had earlier had an interactive round table meeting with Ondo State medical team stakeholders to discuss the line and course of their medical mission team to Ondo State Nigeria.

Story by Rowland Onyeukwu