Home Women & Child Development US-BASED MEDICAL TEAM BEGINS A FOUR DAY FREE PERSONNEL TRAINING IN ONDO
Women & Child Development

US-BASED MEDICAL TEAM BEGINS A FOUR DAY FREE PERSONNEL TRAINING IN ONDO

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

A US-based medical team known as Sharing Hope Foundation, from University of California San Diego USA has commenced an intensive four day training for medical personnel in Ondo State.

The training which was at the instance of the first lady of Ondo State, Her Excellency, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu is organized by the office of the wife of the Governor, Ondo State in collaboration with Sharing Hope Foundation, University of California San Diego USA.

Sharing Hope Foundation is a team of medical experts from the University of California San Diego USA committed to medical missions to the continent of Africa with accompanying donations of medical supplies.

The training focuses on Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), and Update Course in Anaesthesia and Critical Care among others.

Speaking at the commencement of the training, the facilitator of the mission, Dr Emmanuel Onyema revealed that the team is in Ondo State to share updated knowledge on Patient Care Management (PCM) and other relevant information.

Dr Onyema enumerated the beneficiaries to include; Doctors, Nurses medical students and paramedical.

According to Dr Onyema, the training which started at the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) Teaching Hospitals complex will also hold at UNIMED, Akure Annex and Federal Medical Center FMC, Owo.

Dr Onyema further revealed that Sharing Hope Foundation which is visiting Ondo State, Nigeria for the third time, will be making a donation of Medical supplies worth millions of naira to Ondo State Government.

Participants are hopeful that the training which cuts across their major areas of study and practice will boast their performance.

Sharing Hope team, led by Mr Emeka Anyanwu had earlier had an interactive round table meeting with Ondo State medical team stakeholders to discuss the line and course of their medical mission team to Ondo State Nigeria.

Story by Rowland Onyeukwu

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Widows’ palliatives in Ondo is apolitical, Mrs Akeredolu reemphasised

Governors Akeredolu, Fayemi, other stakeholders, laud Ondo first lady as...

Leveraging on media and technology to achieve gender equality goals:...

Tourism Development In Nigeria: Mrs Akeredolu, other stakeholders brain storm...

Mrs. Akeredolu Harps on Building Girls’ Technical, Intellectual Capacities

300 pupils participate as curtain draws on 2019 Ondo summer...

Supreme Court Judgement: Akeredolu’s wife pays solidarity visit to the...

Don’t shortchange yourself by not registering online, Akeredolu doesn’t discriminate,...

PRESS RELEASE BY HER EXCELLENCY, CHIEF BETTY ANYANWU-AKEREDOLU IN COMMEMORATION...

Akeredolu Commissions Excellence Park As Chief Ade-Ojo Marks 80th Birthday

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.