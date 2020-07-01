By Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

In it’s efforts to combat the ongoing spread of coronavirous in Okitipupa LG especially as there is a surge in Community transmission the area, Okitipupa LG APC, has set up a four-man Advocacy Team to reach out to Community Leaders, Religious Leaders, Associations and Professional bodies in order to reduce the devastating effects of Community transmission of the deadly epidemic in the LG.

Members of the Four-man Team are Chief Ola Iwaeni, Hon ( Mrs ) Lola Akinseloyin, Hon Funke Kumuyi and Bombay Ladi-Okunniga.

Equally too, was another Committee set up for mass production of face masks for free distributions to the people of the LG.

Members of this Committee are Hon Sunday Oyepitan, Hon ( Chief ) Tayo Eniku, Chief Olayeye Ayeniyi and Hon Funmi Alex Gbologe.

The above decision was arrived at yesterday in a meeting on the upsurge and response to COVID-19 in the LG.

The meeting was hosted in Akure by the Leader of APC in Okitipupa LG, who is also the Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology Pastor Femi Agagu.

According to Agagu “by the current assessment of the situation, we have emergency on our hands, as our LG is Second after Akure South LG on the number of infected persons with COVID-19 in the State” .

“By now, it should be clear to all those doubting the existence of COVID-19 that the disease is now real” .

“Such doubting people should now wake up to the reality and heed all instructions on how to avoid it” , he advised.

Continued, Agagu said “COVID-19 has come to ravage our people, ravage our health and ravage our wealth, so we must take it more serious and the advisory that have gone out about social Distancing, washing of hands and using face masks are not punitive, but they are meant for out good” , he said.

To SUBEB Chairman, Princess Oladunni Odu, she said “we have seen it now that COVID-19 has come home to us” .

“What we have now is scaring, very alarming because our people treated the issue with reckless abaddon” .

“As leaders and as Government, we will do whatever it takes to protect the lives of our people” , she said.

In his own contributions, a medical practitioner who is also an APC chieftain in the LG, Dr. Terebo said “currently, COVID-19 is putting our health system under extreme strain” .

Continued, Dr.Terebo said “testing is such an important entry point in the response because of the number of Asymptomatic and midly Symptomatic infection” .

“There is the need to increase the number of Testing because it is an eye into the outbreak…we cannot manage something we can’t measure sufficiently’ , he advised.

Other measures recommended to curb the spread of the epidemic in the LG are that, wearing of face masks is mandatory to gain access to Churches, Mosques, Markets, Super Markets, Hospitals, Motor Parks and other Public places in addition to hand in washing and sanitizing protocols.

Present at the meeting are Pastor Femi Agagu, Princess Oladunni Odu, Hon Bode Ikulala, Princess Dupe Adetuwo, Dr. Terebo, Chief Tayo Eniku, Chief Ola Iwaeni, S.K Akinnagbe, Andrew Shoga, Bombay Ladi-Okunniga, Hon Sunday Oyepitan, Dr .Yomi Akinrinmade, Hon Funke Kumuyi, Hon Ololade Gbegudu and Chief Olayeye Ayeniyi.

Others are, High Chief Dele Arowojolu, Hon Funmi Alex Gbologe, Hon Ola Oguntimehin, Hon Lola Akinseloyin, Solomon Lagbayi, Prince Oye Ayeku and Osewole Modupe.