By Bola Olagbegi, Remume Steve Ovirih and Dada Olatunde

Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim, OFR, CFR in this no holds barred interview expressed his frank view about the nation’s economy in this time of Coronavirus pandemic, his view on Nigeria’s high debt profile on failed mega projects and his projection for his pet project, University of Fortune, Igbotako, Ondo State, Nigeria.

Excerpts:



Ondo Events: You are a business man of international repute. What does business look like in this troubling time of Coronavirus pandemic?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Well, business people do make profit during crisis… (laughs ). Obviously, it’s a crisis that presents opportunities! What’s business? Business is about making opportunities in a chaotic situation. So, for me, we may not make the cash the way things are, but we have invested the time created by the coronavirus disease to build a university and you know, that’s indelible. It gives someone like me much time to supervise, much time to plan, much time to conceptualise, deconceptualise and reconceptualise. So, obviously it is a journey that is unending and that to me is the good side of Coronavirus. Business is about making a whole lot of huge profits from a chaotic pathetic situation.

VIDEO

Ondo Events: So your view is that the Coronavirus has actually presented an opportunity to withdraw from the big scene and come back home for another noble reason?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Oh… absolutely. It has presented a great opportunity for people to do their business. Well, to some people, in a normal curve, they will feel the pains of staying at home but for those who can think outside the box, they begin to project into ‘how do I make money?’ How do I create a life time opportunity if I am asked to stay at home for about two months or thereabouts? That’s the distinction between the act of making money or the simplicity of making money and the pedestrian perspective of just working, working and working to no ends (…more laughs).



Ondo Events: Do you see Nigeria diving into another bout of recession? If she does, relying on your expertise, experience and international exposure, what’s your advice on how to mitigate the economic challenge posed by COVID -19?

Jimoh Ibrahim: There is a distinction between Nigeria going into financial dangerous lane, going into recession and going into depression. I think people are mixing up these points. If we are going into financial dangerous lane, it means the dependable commodity like oil that we depend on is getting lighter in the international oil market. It probably went from 42 dollars to 1 dollar and to 2 dollars thereabout. And the cost of production remains static at 38 dollars so you make a net loss of about 20 dollars to 29 dollars; obviously you are in a financial dangerous lane. It doesn’t mean that you are in recession. You know, recession means that you have got a negative return of figures from the Bureau of Statistics (BOS) on economic index, you know, continuously for three quarters and it means in Q1, the economy is contracting, Q2, it is still contracting , Q3 it is still contracting, then you know you are in recession. Depression on the other hand implies that everything is contracting and negative figures continue to reoccur and of course there is no end to it. That shows you are in depression. Remember the great depression of 1930 when the US economy nosedived into acute depression; that time things went terribly bad for all the great economies of the world. So that is just the difference. For Nigeria, I think the Bureau of Statistics is returning negative figure of contrasting economy between 3.5 or thereabout on quarterly basis meaning on paper, the economy is in recession, but frankly speaking, I don’t really think so. I think that we are in a financial dangerous lane rather than being in recession in the sense that one of the major commodity we depend on, oil, is undulating, galloping in the international market and the graph is going down below the bottom rock negatively and that creates challenge because about 80% of government dependence is on oil revenue but that’s not the end of the world. There are lot of things we can gain; that in itself create an opportunity for you to actually make money.

Ondo Events: How do we mitigate the economic challenge posed by COVID -19?

Jimoh Ibrahim : Well, Covid -19 hasn’t created any economic challenge so to speak. To stay at home for one or two months is not a big deal . What you lose in two months is that you don’t get your large taxes and companies shut down and you don’t have revenue coming from the major dependants, which is oil. Challenging though, we must bear in mind that Covid- 19 is not actually what depressed the price of oil, you know that! It’s an international mechanism by which the concept of demand and supply operate. In terms of mitigating the effect, of course government releases palliative measures but government itself is broke and how do you release palliative measures when you are obviously broke? I have seen some billionaires saying they donate two billion, three billion when the government never really received the cash. Obviously, People have good intentions but it is not materializing as regards the financial effect of such good gesture or intention. Nigeria needs to rethink her economy, need to deconceptualise the present scenario; we have conceptualise the fact that things are bad, but we can make something good out of it; so what do we do? We need to take it to bits and pieces and then reconceptualise it by putting the pieces together to create economies of scale that will put us in a vantage position. One, we are borrowing more, 3 .5 billion borrowed already is quite large. Our debt profile is rising, yet if we are not careful a huge chunk of the borrowed sum goes into salary payment , recurrent expenditure and the capital projects suffer and that’s a big challenge their. These challenges are not what one meeting can resolve. We need to go to strategic room as this requires lot of strategic brainstorming among the eggheads of the economic sector. I think I wrote something about this in my MBA thesis in Cambridge in 2017, which came out with distinction; it was about the impact of the dwindling prices of oil between 2015/2017. I examined that the foreign investment came down from 17 billion dollars to 800 million dollars and that was a big challenge and a lot need to be done in that regard. As regards retooling our economy, we need to engage strategy; we need to engage goodwill, we need to engage social capital network and we need to put ideas together to be able to come up with a fantastic solution for the greater good and benefit of Nigerians.

Ongoing construction of University of Fortune

Ondo Events: What informed your establishment of the University of Fortune in your country home, Igbotako?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Those who know me are aware that I am biased about education. After God, for me, the next is education. Knowledge is the driver of destiny. So, if you are not educated you are an illiterate. If you have opportunity to be educated and you don’t appreciate knowledge you are a fool. So, obviously, I don’t want to produce many fools in the community, in the society and in Nigeria. We have so many people who are sitting down, who don’t have value for knowledge; when you are reading , you see them moving around like idiots. You know, the key point here is that knowledge is what drives destiny positively to achieve optimal success. We suffer today because of what we don’t know. The ability to unlock what you don’t know is education. So, you look at it, we have the known risks and the unknown risks in business. The known risks are the things that are known to you, so many of them: impact assessment of a particular business in a particular environment, chances of gains and losses on a business target, all of that. The unknown risks are the risks you don’t have control on. In a community where you established multi billion naira conglomerate, there might be war that could crumble your business; pestilence may stalk the land drawing back the hand of progress in your business. If you know those unknown risks, you can forecast the chances of their occurrence, then you are on top of your game and your life will never be the same again. The only way you can know unknown risk is by unlocking it through what we call knowledge. It’s knowledge that will tell you that for instance, Nigeria produces about 8 million secondary school leavers annually out of two hundred million people. Already existing universities can only absorb about 3 to 4 million of these school leavers. So, the remaining 4 million people who passed WAEC and NECO don’t have school to go because there is no capacity to take care of them.

We do know that a good university is a way to solve social challenge and create a level playing field for our youths to create value and elevation. We do know that through university education, good value chain and innovation are created. So, Obviously speaking, knowledge is a driver of the value stick. It amazes me how people live a life without the value stick. The value stick means like just a stick then you arrange your values and priority from top to bottom. So, what do you put in your value stick? If you don’t have education, you can’t arrange it; you become a nonentity. You become a big fool; a shame, idiotic and terrible nuisance. If you don’t have knowledge your existence is empty. Even God says people perish for the lack of knowledge and not for the lack of righteousness! So, if you lack knowledge, what are you going to rely on? It’s the lack of knowledge that makes people to fail. God says, they are my people, they are righteous but they hate knowledge so they perish. If you like knowledge you are God’s friend even in the midst of your sins because God is not a democrat. He is not going to give you and I money at equivalent level. No! He is an autocratic being. He says I unseat a king and impose a new one; that’s not democracy. So knowledge is important my brother. I am bringing the university of Fortune here because I want the Ondo state people to be distinguished and knowledgeable as they used to be in the old Ondo state. The Yoruba people and race

are committed to the acquisition of knowledge so I am creating a university that will be an embodiment of knowledge, where knowledge is acquired on the trajectory of new innovations and technology of the 21st century.

Ongoing construction of University of Fortune

Ondo Events: What’s your projection for University of Fortune?

Jimoh Ibrahim: In the big sense of it, University of Fortune is going to be a unique higher institution of learning completely different from what we have on ground in Nigeria. We are going to have degrees that are very strange; for instance, if you are coming to Fortune, we are going to have degrees like Strategy and Innovations, Statistics, Econometrics , BS C Government, Mega Project Management, Security and War Studies and so many others. We are going to offer courses in tandem with the social existential realities of the modern Nigeria. The country is dotted with an array of security challenges and of course every region is threatening secession. The security challenges of this country are not subjected to dynamic study by any of the existing higher institution in Nigeria, so we are absolutely clueless in this regard. When we have a university like this, offering this course, the graduates will help to proffer solutions to make sure Nigeria doesn’t brake up into fragments.

Ongoing construction of University of Fortune

Ondo Events: Is it an elitist structure that isn’t meant for the hoi poloi ? Will indigent students have access to knowledge at Fortune?

Jimoh Ibrahim: that’s an interesting one there, Steve. See, it’s not about school fees and it’s about school fees. If you are exceptional, we will find money for you to pay your school fees. We have grants; I have been to Havard, Oxford and Cambridge. As far as studying in those precincts of knowledge is concerned, I know there are ways of getting funding for poor students. So money is not the reason you will not attend Fortune. However, if you are not brilliant and hard-working enough to meet up with the intellectual standard of the university, we have no business with you! We won’t pamper you with four credits for admission. Fortune won’t do that! Even if your dad is the richest man in the world, if you don’t have your six credit at a sitting, you won’t have admission at Fortune, of course, in addition to all these criteria, you must pass the interview. See, Fortune like Cambridge is not meant for the poor or the rich. The school fees is certain, you must pay. Once you gain admission and you can’t pay, you apply for scholarship and there are thousand scholarships in the University of Cambridge from which you can take your pick. My colleagues doing PHD in Cambridge get six thousand pounds a month from Bill Gate’s scholarship. So I ‘ll talk to Bill Gate; he will introduce the same scholarship in Fortune. Oxford and Cambridge are enjoying the same thing. I will personally have appointment with Bill Gate over this and we will surely meet the criteria and then our PHD students will be paid 2 to 3 million naira a month in scholarship grant. And I think that’s something. I opted to pay my school fees for my PHD program in Cambridge because I can afford to pay. My colleagues who couldn’t afford to pay applied for scholarship and they are enjoying it. We want to have the same number of PG students as we will have in our undergraduate school and we actually want to instill a lot in our PG school. At Fortune, we want to change life; we don’t just want to issue degree certificates, we want to issue certificate that will impart on the lives of our would be graduands and the society at large.





Ondo Events: These new degrees that will be offered at Fortune, will they be relevant in terms of post university employment opportunities?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Very well. Take for instance a course like Statistics combined with Government. If you are going to complete your program here to Masters level, both Federal and state government will need you. Government can’t do anything without statistics. The reason we are stranded today is because we don’t have data. The people who will furnish us with these data are statisticians; if you don’t have them aplenty, forget it! You will still be stranded. So students coming to study statistics and government here are going to even be more lucrative than those that will be studying Medicine because once they graduate , the ministries will automatically pick them. We are going to be offering degree in Electoral Process Management. The personnel at INEC are graduates of Philosophy, Sociology or Geography, perhaps Political science. With graduates in the mainstream of Electoral process management in Nigeria, you can be sure of logical and proactive turn around in our processes of election management.



Ondo Events: Your PHD in Cambridge is on capital debt accruals in Africa, Nigeria as a case study and how poor debt management has ruined Nigeria’s economy. Can you shed more light on this?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Well, thank you . I am the first student in the life of Cambridge ,an 850 years old institution to be admitted for doctorate degree in Business and that is Management science.

That degree was introduced seven years back but no student was admitted. We all applied, they turned us down. I was turned down once until I was eventually admitted. Now I am the only student in that degree and the first to be admitted so far. I did my dissertation on large projects, why they fail and why they succeed; for instance , the case of Ajaokuta steel. As regards the question you asked, for my thesis I examined why capital projects failed and I tell you Ajaokuta is an eyesore. You find out we spent 6 billion dollars on Ajaokuta and there was no production in that place. Whereas 6 billion dollars is 30% of national debt. So, Nigeria’s debt is about 27/30 billion dollars. So, if you take 6 billion dollars out of 30 billion dollars, what does that represent? That’s about 27% of the national debt. Now let’s examine Sure P : we spent 5.5 billion on sure P. That again is another good percentage of the national debt; two huge projects of about 59% of the national debt and they are abandoned projects. Yet, we are still putting money on them – failed and abandoned projects. Again, that comes to statistics. Where is the data? From my thesis , you will probably see that 11,896 Federal Government projects are abandoned. I don’t know how many of such projects we have at the state level, 36 states including the FCT. I don’t know how many of such projects we have at the local government , 776 LGAs. I am not doing PHD on that ; I am doing my PHD on just 40 out of about 11, 896 abandoned FG projects. So, hey there is a big problem! The success of Nigeria perhaps is hidden or packed full in these billion of dollars worth of abandoned capital projects and that’s exactly where we got it wrong. I have been privelleged to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari who I interviewed about these projects; he supported in getting some of these data. Zungeru project is 1.2 billion dollars for 700 megawatts of electricity in Niger state, the project had been ongoing since President Good luck Jonathan’s administration. I was able to interview Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on the 3rd Mainland bridge project. A very fantastic project! You can imagine , 1 billion dollars was spent on that project about 30/40 years ago. He told me that it was a successful project and one of the legacy of his government, you know! Speaking with Good luck Jonathan on the 2nd Niger bridge project, it was realised that 4.5 billion had been spent yet we have gotten nowhere near completion. What’s the economic impact assessment of that Bridge to the people of South/South? These are the challenges we have. Now coming to debt issues, on our GDP we are fine. We have room to borrow much money. Dubai with a population of two million people is owing 148 billion dollars. Nigeria with a population of two hundred million people is owing less than thirty billion dollars; however it is not about how much they owe. It’s about the impact of the debt on the economy. You can see how the handlers of Dubai’s government and economy has turned that place to an ecotourism wonderland. They have worthy economic benefit for their debt and debt servicing is not going to be a trouble because there is economic benefit. If you bring huge capital profile and it goes into abandoned projects like the Badagry/Epe express road , you know obviously speaking that you have misplaced priority. But we are going with solutions. When I spoke with President Buhari, I told him frankly let’s look at the cost of Greenfield of similar project like Ajaokuta, assuming it’s going to cost 1.2 billion dollars, I interviewed the management of Ajaokuta and they said production can take place if we have 1.8 billion dollars. So, if getting up new Ajaokuta steel costs one billion dollars, who will give you 1.8 billion dollars because you want to produce to optimal level? Obviously, we are trying to look at this comparative analysis and I am talking with experts in India and Pakistan to know what it costs for a new field project to come up rather than funding an existing one that has so far yielded no single economic benefit.





Ondo Events: Your Project rating has been quite excellent. What’s the secret?

Jimoh Ibrahim: No secret! Same thing was with Oxford where I had my Msc in Mega project management. My dissertation came with distinction. Same thing with London School of Economics where I am doing my Bsc ; I am now in the final year and my GP is 4.5. The secret is read hard and don’t allow anyone to distract you. You sit down in your room and study hard at night; that’s the secret my brother. The secret of my success is diligence and hard work.



Ondo Events: Your take on the forthcoming Guber poll in Ondo state?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Well President Muhammadu Buhari has been generous enough to allow the election to hold regardless of the threat of the pandemic. When we have a pandemic situation like this on our hand, it’s either we have a state of emergency and an administrator is appointed or we allow the election to hold. If we chose the former, the question arises how do we terminate Akeredolu’s tenure now when his term subsits until Feb 24th 2021? Is it going to be under the doctrine of necessity or what? But Buhari has said let’s go into election, a generous decision. Fine! Fantastic! He is a liberalist now, a sentiment that appeals to collaborative effort of stakeholders to ensure there is no crack in the polity. In Ondo state, if you go into election with all these shortcomings , which the court can hang on to nullify the election, the question then is, what does the party do? The logical thing for the party to do is to remove the complexities around the election at this time, possibly adopt the number one candidate of the party , the incumbent and I think that is what the President is looking at. PDP can go and get their candidate wherever it pleases them ; they won’t get candidate to fly their flag until about three days to the election as usual. Then we can have peace in the state and the present government can continue to be in office. That’s the most logical thing to do! If you don’t want that then you might just have to look at the emergency act to manage the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ondo Events: How do you assess Gov. Akeredolu’s government so far?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Rotimi Akeredolu is doing well! He didn’t borrow two hundred billion like Mimiko did. Mimiko left a debt profile of two hundred billion for this poor state. That’s very killing. If Akeredolu has not gone to borrow two hundred billion, I think he deserves our applause. Of course, he talks straight and frank, people don’t like that but he is what he is and he doesn’t hide his feelings. Our people prefer those who will come and play on words with them; those who will come an play politics with their lives and lie unabashedly to them. But the incumbent is not like that and I think that is part of the problem he has with them…( Laughs ). Gov. Akeredolu is an incomplete leader. I am an incomplete leader; we all are. I am trying to work on my weaknesses. You may not like him for being straight forward with fact but so far he is not compromising your future, I have no problems with him and I think the good people of Ondo state too should not have problems with him.

Ondo Events: What’s the Political future for Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim?

Jimoh Ibrahim: Nice one. My principle of life is “Let go and let God.’ See, we bring nothing to this world so there is nothing you can’t throw away. If people offend me, I let go and let God; if I fail in a business, I let go and let God. If I succeed in a business, I let go and let God. If I run election and I fail, I let go and let God. I have learnt to always let go and let God have his way. I am deeply rooted in that firm belief that whatever God releases for you is what you can lay claim to. I am not desperate about being the Governor of Ondo state, far from it! If in the future there is vacancy for governor and my people want me to be governor, well I won’t say no, but I am not desperately looking for any position. It will surprise you to know that President Buhari offered me a ministerial appointment but the condition for my PHD in Cambridge is that in the first year of the programme you can’t leave the school environment. So I humbly declined the offer. See Steve, I am not desperate for Political office. I am grateful to God I have links and I can call Mr. President to advise him at anytime. If there is need for me to see the President, I put a call through now and pronto an appointment is booked. That’s something you know. You can quote me on this: when Dr. Mimiko as the governor of Ondo state was on the verge of probing his predecessor, Dr. Segun Agagu, I called him on phone to drop the idea and he did. Regardless of the issue between us I still call to advise him as a sitting Governor. I could recall I was along Epe road that day when I got hold of the fact that he wanted to probe Agagu. I called him, “hello Mr. Governor, I am aware of your plan to probe your predecessor, please don’t go on with it. No sitting Governor has ever probed his predecessor in Ondo state so don’t lay the precedence.” And he complied. Immediately I called Dr. Agagu and he told me he was on his way to Akure for the probe that his lawyers Lateef Fagbemi and co were already in Akure. I told him the probe will not hold; the rest is history. As bad as things were between us , the issue between Mimiko and I wasn’t personal. It was just issue of ideological difference as regards the fact that the central cannot be leaving power in Ondo state and another Governor from the central will emerge again. We can’t have the imposition of candidate on us. Worst still, his candidate never consulted us. When I wanted to be governor of Ondo state I embarked on wide consultation with stakeholders across the state; I told Bode Olajumoke, I told the royal fathers and even one royal father from here said what did I need governorship for, yet I consulted. So, we kicked against Mimiko’s imposition of a candidate from the central strictly from an ideological standpoint and not a personal thing. So what I am saying in essence is that to the glory of God I have a vantage pedestal even better than being a state Governor and I am not desperate for one but if God wants me to be Governor of Ondo state in the future and our people see the need for me to be governor I will humbly offer myself for one but not desperate for it, not at all. Let me give you another scenario here: I was in my office in Lagos one day and some folks from the inland revenue came with camera to demand tax and all that. I heard the noise downstairs and I made enquiries. They said they are the tax people. And I wondered, in my workplace? I came to meet them and I put a call through to the Governor. Gov Bola Tinubu was in power then. I said , “Egbon some of your people have come here to embarrass me here.” He asked me to give the phone to the leader of the team. He told them to disappear from my office area forthwith. I heard him say, “can’t you see the contribution of that young man to Lagos State?’ It is not as if I made the call to draw up an advantage because I pay my tax regularly and it’s not as if I can’t draw an advantage if I really wanted to because I am contributing enormously to the growth of the place.

So if God has placed me in this vantage position where I can call and advise Governors and the President I see no reason why I should be desperate for any elective office or Political appointment.



Ondo Events: It’s a pleasure having you as a guest for this interview session, Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim.

Jimoh Ibrahim: The pleasure is mine too. I guess you have heard all you wanted to hear (laughs…)