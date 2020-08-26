The Senate of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo City, Ondo State has approved the establishment of Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation, which is the first of such in any Nigerian University.

This development is in tandem with the University’s vision which is to be a ‘one-stop institution for human resources development across all health and medical disciplines.

The Philosophy of the Faculty of Medical Rehabilitation is to produce university graduates of Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech Therapy, Prosthetics/Orthotic and other professionals in the field of rehabilitation who will satisfy the regional and national needs in these fields of health sciences.

Addressing the Senate, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said his vision is to make UNIMED the leading institution in Medical Rehabilitation in West Africa, with courses that span the entire field and to address the huge deficit in human resources for quality medical rehabilitation in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region.

‘In the over seven decade history of university education in Nigeria, it is troubling that less than a dozen universities offer any course in Medical Rehabilitation and no university offer more than two courses in that field despite the huge and increasing need for Medical Rehabilitation Services’, Prof. Fatusi said.

UNIMED is out to change that scenario as we are set to offer new courses in Occupational Therapy, Audiology, Speech Therapy, Prosthetics and Orthotics’ , he added.