The Chief Of Staff to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, Chief Gbenga Ale has been conferred with an Award of Excellent Service

by the University of Ilorin Alumni Association.

The National President of the Association, Dr Stephen Fasakin said the Award of Excellence was in recognition of Chief Ale’s invaluable contributions to the development of youths, education and humanity.

He added that his track records in office have shown that he is a good ambassador of the University of Ilorin.

While thanking Governor Akeredolu for the confidence reposed in the Chief of Staff, the National President described the Governor as a protagonist of unprecedented industrial revolution.

Speaking at the programme, Governor Akeredolu represented by his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said it was heartwarming that the honouree has been consistent in delivering selfless services in and out of the Public Service.

The Governor who noted with satisfaction the uncompromising attitude towards hard work and dedication to duties exemplified by Chief Ale, declared that the sterling virtues were the reasons why it was not difficult to reappoint him for a second term in office as Chief of Staff.

“The Chief Of Staff, here we call him the triple chief and today is like he has become a quadruple Chief, because going through all the addresses that were read and the good things that have been said about you, I want to congratulate you for all the works, your services not just to Ondo State, community, church but also your alumni body, your alma mater, the University of Ilorin.

” At the Civil Service, you gave your best. That was why you rose to the position of Permanent Secretary having served several ministries. Congratulations once again.

“Your reappointment by the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is also a testament to how well you performed during the first term and today you have been honoured by your various friends, they keep following you and today they have come to honour you once again because of all you have done for the alumni body”, he said.

Governor Akeredolu who equally commended the University of Ilorin Alumni Association Worldwide for keeping track on the progress of its members said, such endeavour would continually make persons in positions of authority to be alive to their responsibilities.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the National Social Secretary of the association, Mr. Nesta Taiwo said Chief Ale credibly enjoys the position of the first among the equals in the rank of the illustrious products of the university.

In his response, Chief Olugbenga Ale, appreciated the University Of Ilorin Alumni Association for the honour done him with a promise to continue to work for the development of the state, the association and his alma mater.

In their goodwill messages, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Segun Odusanya and his counterpart from the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mrs. Lola Amuda lauded the exemplary attitude to work of Chief Olugbenga Ale and prayed for more strength for him in his unrelenting service to the present and upcoming generations.

The Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, mni led several Permanent Secretaries in the Ondo State Public Service to the event while the Wife of the Chief of Staff, Mrs Folasade Ale led some of the children to the ceremony.