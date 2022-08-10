Billionaire business mogul and All Progressives Congress’ senatorial candidate for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Sunday extolled virtues of the founder of Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Zion, Nigeria and Overseas, King of Zion, the late Dr. Elisha Lene Ogunfeyimi during the anniversary programme of the church headquarters at Ugbonla, Ilaje Local Government Area, Ondo State.

Ibrahim, who was the chairman of the occasion, described the late Dr. Elisha Lene as a leader who had imprinted his legacies in the sand of time.

He said: “I want to celebrate the life of the late Dr. Elisha Lene, the King of Zion, for a life well spent while alive. His legacies up till now are still indelible considering the originality of the doctrine of the church and their style of music.”

Impressed by the performance of the church choir, the senatorial candidate of APC observed that it was impressive that the church upheld the legacy of the founding father.

He, therefore, promised to procure and present musical instruments to the church for next choir anniversary, besides special donations and commitment he made to the church.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim who on July 23, 2022 was awarded the first-ever Doctor of Business by Cambridge University, United Kingdom after its establishment in 1209, told the congregants that he was not at the occasion for political campaign.

He hinted them his campaign promises were basically welfare of the people, which include restoration of electricity supply to Ondo South and empowerment of the youth.

Ibrahim said: “I have not come here to campaign. But permit me to state unequivocally that I have only two agenda to pursue at the floor of the Senate. I will not promise you hundred things that won’t be achievable.

“The empowerment of our youth at this material time shall be my cardinal priority. Also, I will ensure through a motion for the declaration of emergency towards the restoration of electricity back to Ondo South.

“This power problem bedeviling the collective good of Ondo South, I promise I find solution to my first two years as the Distinguished Senator representing Ondo South come 2023.

Responding, the spiritual head of the church, the Imperial King of Zion, Dr. Henry Mobolorunduro Ogunfeyimi appreciated Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim for honouring their invitation.

He described Ibrahim as the son of the Ugbo Kingdom, saying “You have been coming from time immemorial. You’re the one that brought President Muhammadu Buhari to Ugbonla in 2003. Since then, you have not been far away from us. Such leadership credential is sterling. That you always make yourself available means a lot to us.”