Ondo APC postpones council primary elections

The State Secretariat of Ondo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) regrets to announce the postponement of its primaries for councillorship and chairmanship aspirants, earlier scheduled for Monday and Tuesday 4th February, 2020. The alteration is not unconnected with logistic challenge.

Party leaders are expected to meet tomorrow, Monday 3rd February, 2020 to decide on a fresh date.

The party appeals for the understanding of all stakeholders, particularly the aspirants on its platform.

Signed

Alex Kalejaye

State Publicity Secretary