U.S Based Medical Team Salutes Gov. Akeredolu on Health Care Delivery

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to continue to provide qualitative health care delivery to the people of the state.

Governor Akeredolu made the remark when playing host to a team of foreign medical experts from the United States of America (USA) under the auspices of Sharing Hope Foundation , who are in Ondo State on a two-week Medical Mission courtesy of Breast Cancer Foundation, BRECAN.

Governor Akeredolu who appreciated the team for its humanitarian gesture at coming to the state with a larger team than last year, urged the medical practitioners to cascade expertise to medical students and other health care providers within the state, in their diverse fields particularly in proper cardiopulmonary resuscitation CPR.

The Team Leader, Dr Emeka Anyanwu said the success stories told by the members of the last year medical team from Sharing Hope Foundation informed the large contingent this year.

Dr Anyanwu who expressed delight at the progress of work and some landmark accomplishments by the Arakunrin Akeredolu administration in the health sector between last year and now, said members of the team would have heartwarming stories to tell on their return to the United States.

The Founder and Initiator of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria who is also the Wife of the Ondo State Governor, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu lauded the Sharing Hope Foundation for its worthy initiative which according to her, has continued to impact positively on the health care delivery.

Chief Anyanwu-Akeredolu used the occasion to appeal for collaboration with the present administration at making life worth living for the people.