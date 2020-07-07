Tumsa, Kareto Chairs APC Ondo Governorship Aspirants Screening, Appeal Committees
The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the Party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.
Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal committee.
Screening Committee
Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa Chairman
Solomon Johnny
Abayomi Oyalowo
Princess Gloria Akumbomdu
Rt. Hon. Eugine Udo
Barr. Usman Dalhatu
Amb. Fati Bala
Prof. Okay Onyejekwe
Prof. Shehu Adamaraji Secretary
Screening Appeal Committee
Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto Chairman
Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo
Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)
Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo
Barr. Odeh Sam
Prof. Mojeed Alabi
Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi
Senator Andrew Uchendu Secretary
The Screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday 7th July, 2020 by 2pm.
SIGNED:
Yekini Nabena
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)
