The Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the Party’s former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair the Party’s screening committee for Ondo State governorship aspirants.

Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto will chair the Screening Appeal committee.

Screening Committee

Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa Chairman

Solomon Johnny

Abayomi Oyalowo

Princess Gloria Akumbomdu

Rt. Hon. Eugine Udo

Barr. Usman Dalhatu

Amb. Fati Bala

Prof. Okay Onyejekwe

Prof. Shehu Adamaraji Secretary

Screening Appeal Committee

Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto Chairman

Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo

Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)

Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo

Barr. Odeh Sam

Prof. Mojeed Alabi

Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi

Senator Andrew Uchendu Secretary

The Screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday 7th July, 2020 by 2pm.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)