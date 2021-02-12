Magazine to honour gov at 10th anniversary

By Toluwalope Jombo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has described TRACE News Magazine as an exceptional news outlet that has made remarkable impacts in Ondo State.

The Governor states this on Thursday while receiving the management team of the magazine, led by its Publisher/Editor-Chief, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, during a courtesy visit to the Governor’s Office in Akure.

“TRACE has left a trace here that cannot be forgotten. It is remarkable that the magazine has remained consistent and has survived this long in Ondo State despite obvious challenges”, the governor said.

Akeredolu, who congratulated the Magazine for clocking ten years of existence this year, commended Adeniyan and his staff for their resilience and thanked the people of the State for patronising the magazine.

The governor pledged his support and commitment to the progress of the Magazine, giving a directive to information manager of government to ensure that print adverts and other patronages are extended to the magazine.

“We boast of the fact that we are educated people in Ondo State but our population is not that much. So, when we have a private establishment like TRACE Magazine that has strived for many years within us here in Ondo State, credit must be given to the management of the Magazine and to the people of Ondo State who continually patronize the magazine.

“I am giving the directive that adverts that are suitable for TRACE Magazine should be given to the magazine. It is our duty to patronise the establishments in the State especially one that has stood the test of time and has contributed to the development of the State”, the governor added.

Speaking earlier, the Publisher/ Editor- in- Chief of TRACE News Magazine, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, said the Magazine has maintained a productive working relationship with the present administration through its developmental journalism.

Adeniyan, who informed the governor of the plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the magazine in April this year, said the magazine has overcome many challenges to remain on the newsstands in the last ten years.

Making a plea for more government patronage for the magazine, Adeniyan also sought the support of the State government for the anniversary celebration of the magazine and its proposed landmark project.

“Even though we have encountered a few rough patches with information managers of government, Mr. Governor has been magnanimous in personally engaging and encouraging us and for this, we are grateful”, he said.

He also disclosed that the magazine will during the anniversary dinner honour the governor and others who have made special imprints on the state in the last ten years, with the TRACE DECADE AWARDS.

“Although the publication has not met all the ten years’ targets we set for ourselves when we started 2011, we can however hold our heads high that we have recorded a decade of groundbreaking journalism at this level and have survived where many have found it difficult to,” he added.

Those on the entourage of the magazine included its Editor, Mrs Ngozi Aduloju, Managing Editor, Sam Fakunle, Deputy Editor, Mrs. Tosin Adebayo-King, Photo Editor, Kayode Olufemi and Admin Manager, Elizabeth Boboye.