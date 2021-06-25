There are indications that Legislature and Judiciary Autonomy will soon take off in Ondo State just as the funds management bills for the two arms of government have scaled second reading at the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The Bill for the establishment of the House of Assembly Service Commission equally went through the second reading at plenary on Thursday.

The Lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly unanimously, in a voice vote, agreed that the Bills would enhance efficiency and strengthen democracy.

They agreed that proper management of funds was crucial to the sustenance of the proposed autonomy for legislative and judicial arms of government, hence the need for its speedy consideration.

The Lawmakers appreciated PASAN AND JUSUN for championing the course of the struggle for the implementation of autonomy for the Legislature and Judiciary as entrenched in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, Speaker of the House Rt Honourable (Prophet) Oleyelogun Bamidele David, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN for his understanding in the course of the struggle.

Also, A bill for the establishment of Ondo State Security Trust Fund and a bill for the establishment of the Independent office of the Auditor General for the state scaled the second reading at plenary.

In the meantime, the bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency has been passed into law.

This followed the submission of a report by the House Committee on Health.

Chairman of the Committee Honourable (Dr) Abiodun Faleye noted that the law would enhance excellent health care services as it would ensure regular supply of commodities at affordable costs to all state health care facilities.

He added that legally established Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency in the state will provide logistic data for planning and for information among health care stakeholders.

After due consideration of the report and inherent benefits to the health sector and residents of the state, the bill was unanimously passed into law.

In another development, the National Youth Service Corp has been described as a pride of the nation which must be supported and sustained by stakeholders because of the numerous benefits.

Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David expressed this view while playing host to management of the NYSC in his office.

Oleyelogun maintained that the NYSC scheme must be given the desired support for it to assume an enviable position.

The Speaker pledged to continue to partner with the NYSC towards making the dream of the founding fathers a reality.

Earlier in her address, the state coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Victoria Nnenna Ani expressed appreciation to the Speaker and other Lawmakers for their support over the years.

She sought further support from the House to enable the NYSC complete some ongoing projects at the Secretariat which according to her were abandoned due to paucity of funds

In his vote of thanks, Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Olugbenga Omole commended the management of the NYSC in Ondo State on the existing cordial relationship with leadership of the House.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

24th June,2021.