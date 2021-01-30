As Sunshine Stars Football Club prepares to trade tackles with her opponent in the next home match, efforts are being intensified to boost the morale of the players.

This is coming on the heels of the donation of a 1 Horse Power Split Air Conditioner to the Sunshine Stars for use in their dressing room.

The donation was made by the Lawmaker representing Akoko South West Constituency 1 in the Ondo State House of Assembly,Honourable Akogun Olugbenga Omole.

Omole had promised the Players and officials of Sunshine Stars FC during a pep talk at halftime at their last home match against Warri Wolves at the Akure Sports Stadium that he would donate the air-conditioner to make the dressing room more comfortable.

“The atmosphere in dressing room was not conducive enough and I promised them that if they win the match I would make available the Air Conditioner before their next home match”.

“Sunshine Stars FC was victorious in that match and they went away to defeat Dakada FC in faraway Uyo the following week hence the need to fulfill my promise”.

While presenting the air conditioner to the officials and players,Omole said the gesture was to spur the players who are users of the dressing to do more in their next encounter.

Hon.Omole who is also the Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development promised to continue to do all he could to boost the morale of the sunshine stars.

The Commissioner for Sports, Dotun Owanikin who thanked the donor for the gesture, noted that the outstanding performance of Sunshine players in their recent matches is a clear testimony of Governor Akeredolu’s efforts at developing the sports sector.

Also, the Chairman,Ondo State Football Agency, (ODSFA) Tajudeen Akinyemi while appreciating Honourable Omole called on other well-meaning Ondo State Indigenes and sports lovers to join hands with the state government in developing the sports sector.

Sunshine Stars captain, Sunday Abe who said the gesture would encourage them to always put in their best assured the people of the state that adequate preparation are on ground to get the team set for Sunday’s home match against Rangers FC of Enugu.

Development they say leads to results, it is hoped that as philanthropists across board and major stakeholders invest in our darling Sunshine Stars, the future holds the best for football in Ondo State.