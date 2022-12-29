Topshotnews Publisher, Ngozi Aduloju Appointed Member, Intergovernmental & Public Relations Committee, Ondo State TAMPAN

… Committee to be headed by Comrade Tomogun Olubunni

In an effort by the present leadership of Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Ondo State Chapter to bring the Administration’s presence close to the Government, Elites and other relevant associations and organizations, the State Governor of Ondo TAMPAN, Basorun Aderemi Kamala has announced the composition of Intergovernmental & Public Relations Committee to be chaired by Comrade Tomogun Olubunmi.

Mrs. Ngozi Aduloju, publisher of Topshotnews was also appointed member of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Apostle Olabode Luke Oyedele as Secretary, Rev. King Adenuga Akinsanya Elshadau as PRO, Pastor Sunday Alabi Osibata as Member, Evang. Taiwo Adebayo Gold as member, Hon. Olasunkanmi Olasupo as member, Hon. Omorege Samuel as member, Conrade Jerry Okosun, member, Comrade Yemisi Olakojo, member and Hon. Princess Dupe Adetuwo also as member.

Bashorun Kamala while expressing his warmest congratulations to members of the committee, urged them to bring TAMPAN to the heart of Ondo State Government as an Association to be identified with.

He also charged them to add values in rebranding the name of TAMPAN in the state.

The appointment which is contained in a release E-signed by Apst. Dr. Bode Luke Oyedele takes immediate effect.