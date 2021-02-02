Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN has described the late former Information Minister, Prince Tony Momoh as a selfless and transparent man with an unquenchable desire for a more united and better Nigeria.

Governor Akeredolu, while recalling the active roles played by the late former Editor of the Daily Times said, Tony Momoh exhibited an alluring candour, thoroughness and firm commitment to a just society.

“Perhaps, one of the glorious moments of Prince Tony Momoh was the formative stage of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). As one of those saddled with the responsibility of providing a sound platform for our party to berth, he exhibited a great deal of sincerity of purpose. He was an intellectual hub.

“Tony’s passion, patriotism and altruistic nature was palpable just as his disposition towards a more united, virile and just Nigeria was legendary. These, in the belief of many, were the motivations for those in the mould of the late former Minister when they led us as founding fathers of the APC. His dreams in this regard are still alive, no doubt.

“While commiserating with the leadership of the Party, it is our fervent belief that the ideas, thoughts and wishes of our late leader shall continue to be beacon to us. Our prayers are with his immediate and extended family members as we pray that God gives him a space of eternal comfort in His Bosom.