Until recently, it is not my way to make serious anything closely related with the office of the First Lady. Indeed, the obvious reasons, including the non-existent of such office under Constitution may have culminated in what otherwise kept me off track thinking any good would emanate from such office.

I became more interested when a self acclaimed diasporian activist became vociferous, vitriolic and vituperative. I saw numerous videos of an angry young man whose daily assignment is to attack the first family. He would not only pour venom, he was extremely hateful and vindictive.

All I could read and view of him were uncharitable missiles, uncoordinated attacks and deliberate mischief against another’s wife. This time, a brother’s wife. In fact, a wife and a mother to our girls in Ondo State who are direct beneficiaries of her gesture. A friend to the widow, and a bastion hope to CANCER PATIENTS ACROSS THE WORLD. A Life coach, MOTIVATOR and friend to our women.

Indeed, a woman of many parts and virtues. The inestimable jewel of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. A doyen and elixir to many challenges confronting the soceity. A driver and survivor of many unthinkable challenges.

Yet, a man who has his own wife would wake up lampooning, insulting and embarrassing a mother well accomplished in all spheres including international recognizance to her advantage by virtue of her initiatives, including the NGO (BRECAN).

Mama, I can only wish you enduring milestones as you trudge on. It is man to err, forgiveness is divine. May your adversaries find reasons to join in celebrating this August occasion of your 67th birthday.

Congratulations, happy birthday ma’am.

Olasumbo Faseesin Esq