The Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu has stated that for women to achieve a reasonable percentage of female representation in governance, they need to start tutoring the young girls on the need to participate in politics, and present candidates with capacity.

She also opined that women should desist from supporting patriarchy, noting that if women support one another in any situation and shun politics of bitterness, it would promote women advancement in politics.



She said this while playing host to leaders of AKETI WOMEN CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION, who were in the Government house on a courtesy visit to her earlier today.

Arabinrin Akeredolu noted that politics is participatory and couldn’t be done in isolation, and enjoined women in politics to earn their fellow women’s trust, and treat them well in order to have their support rather than them supporting male contestants.

According to her, to change the narrative of gender stereotype in politics, the young girls whose minds are still malleable needed to be nurtured to be self-aware, aspire and discard the erroneous belief that politics is not meant for women.

She affirmed that the worrisome unemployment rate in the country needs collective action to tackle it, noting that there’s a need for the policy makers to design after-school plans for the young ones on alternative vocational skills to ameliorate sufferings.

According to her, it’s now a tug of war for Governors to attract foreign investors due to the insecurity challenge, as she averred that no investment can strive in an unsecured environment; while calling on concerned citizens to voice out and condemn the situation so that those who are incalcitrant to the killings of innocent people could have a rethink.

The Ondo First Lady noted that one of the ingredients to reduce unemployment is peaceful environment devoid of criminal acts, and stressed the need to revive moribund vocational skills centres where youths can acquire means of sustenance.

In her opening remarks, the Coordinator of the group, Dr Mrs Adebunmi Osadahun had explained that the essence of the courtesy visit was to come and thank Her Excellency for her support for women and girls in Ondo State through her various Gender-Based initiatives, and to also pledge their loyalty and readiness to support her advocacy programmes.



According to her, AKETI Women Campaign Organisation are fans and committed female political supporters of the governor, who worked tirelessly during the 2020 guber election to ensure his victory for the second term. She added that the group had now given birth to Women Gender Advocates, WOGA.

Osadahun who noted that Ondo State women have come a long way in the socio-political struggles without the expected dividends or reciprocative representations, however, affirmed that with the help of Her Excellency, women’s voices are being heard in the decision table, citing the appointment of the first female Secretary to the State Government.



According to her, WOGA, which was borne out of the political challenges they met on the field, was aimed at galvanizing actions to support Her Excellency in achieving MORE GELES(More Women), among the policy makers in the state through election and political appointment.

She added that: “WOGA is borne out of the constantly rising rate of unemployment among adolescent girls and extreme poverty; need for sensitive advocacy for more specialise relevant and functional education for the girl child in Ondo State, and the need to reduce gender stereotypes and widening gap between many rich men in politics and massive women voters who are extremely not hopeful”.

She, thereafter, presented an award of Gender Equity Advocate to the First Lady who was supported by the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa.

Signed:

Mary Agidi,

Special Assistant on Media(Office of the First Lady)

June 16th, 2021