Yobe state Governor and chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary convention planning committee, Hon Mai Mala Buni, has urged Nigerians to explore more areas that unite the country for a prosperous future.

He stated this in Kano on Monday while making remarks at a colloquium organized in honour of Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 69th birthday anniversary.

“The people gathered here today are coming from different ethnic, religious, cultural and political backgrounds but share a common faith in the unity and future of Nigeria.”

The Governor said “this is a colloquium with a difference because, the celebration of Tinubu’s birthday in Kano symbolises the unity in diversity we have in the country that can be strengthened for a better Nigeria.

“This gives Nigerians and the country a fresh hope for future, a hope for prosperity and a hope for more unity in diversity” Buni said.

The chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary convention committee described Tinubu as a great leader, a true democrat, a statesman and philanthropist with great concern for the future of Nigeria.

He commended the government and people of Kano state for showing exemplary support for a united Nigeria by hosting the colloquium at a time when some groups are challenging the country’s unity.

Governor Buni advocated for increased support to the Buhari administration to overcome security and other challenges facing the country.

“The task of nation building is a collective responsibility and we should support government to achieve this and improve the lives of Nigerians” Buni said.