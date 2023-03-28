Tinubu@71: President-Elect’s Expertise Will Rescue Nigeria’s Economy – Gbenga Edema

Immediate past Chairman of Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), Hon. Gbenga Edema has declared that the experience garnered by the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu while in corporate world and the expertise with which he developed Lagos State as the governor would be put to bear when he’s sworn in on May 29, 2023.

He noted that the nation’s economy would fare well before long after he assumed office as the substantive President of the federation.

This was contained in his congratulatory message to the president-elect made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

.

Edema, a current member of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), expressed optimism in Tinubu’s competence to revamp the nation’s economy with professionals in world standard practice.

He congratulated the president-elect as he turned 71 on Wednesday, saying Nigeria was lucky to have him as the next manager of the nation’s commonwealth.

According to Edema, “Considering the experiences and expertise of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are sure he’s going to rescue this nation from economic problems.

“The experiences he garnered when he was in oil sector and as the executive governor of Lagos State would form the bedrock of how he’s going to redirect the federation’s economy putting it on the right footing.

“I want to congratulate him on his 71st birthday anniversary and I wish him many happy returns of the day as he served Nigeria better than his predecessors.”