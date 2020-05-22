The Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on political matters, Right Honourable Victor Olabimtan has declared as figment of imagination the claim that the national leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has endorsed a candidate for the November governorship polls in Ondo State.

Honourable Olabimtan stated this in Akure at the meeting of leaders of Aketi Continuity Mandate Group (ACMG) with the group coordinators in the 18 local government areas of the state.

The former Speaker, who also coordinates all the groups supporting Governor Akeredolu second term ambition, challenged the brains behind the claim to come forward with evidence to lay credence to their saying.

"I can swear that our national leader, Asiwaju Tinubu's name is being used to gain attract undue advantage in the race. Its a ploy to also make people see them as the favoured group. They are also trying to intimidate and thereby bring our supporters to their camp, knowing that Governor Akeredolu's popularity has dwarfed them."

He said everyone working for Governor Akeredolu’s second term ambition was welcome on board, adding that such people are helping him to do the job of extending his area of influence.

The meeting also served as avenue for top politicians in the state government to applaud the qualities that separate and rank Governor Akeredolu above other contenders for the governor's seat.

Others, who spoke at the meeting were some members of the State Executive Council- Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Honourable Kola Olotu, his Youth and Sports counterpart, Mr. Dotun Owanikin, Chairman of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Princess Oladunni Odu, Chairman of OSRC, Mr. Kunle Adebayo and Special Adviser, who also doubles as the proprietor of Chicken Republic, Mr. Olatayo Aribo.

They described the Governor as a man of his words, who take his utterances as his bond.

“Aketi is not your typical Nigerian politician, who will speak with both sides of his mouth. He will never make a promise that is meant to assuage your feelings just for the same of it.

To him, everything promise made is meant to be carried out.”

According to them, the Governor is frank to a fault, candid, straight forward and unyielding to counsel that contradict his goal.

Earlier, Coordinator of ACMG and Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye had told the gathering that the Covid-19 pandemic had curtailed the groups intention to carry out a statewide tour after completing those of Akure North and South.

Others in attendance were the deputy chairman of the group and Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry, Hon. Olatunji Ijabiyi, Secretary of the group and Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus, all the coordinators of ACMG in the 18 Local Government Areas , the Iyaloja /iyalaje coordinator for APC in the state, Chief (Mrs) Funke Adu, S.A to the Governor on Ibo matters, leader of the Hausa community in the state, Alhaji Adamu and Hon Eniayewu.

Others, who attended were the group’s state coordinator on Women Affairs, Mrs Kehinde Adeniran and its Media Director , Mrs Toyin Adegbenro as well as his Akure South counterpart, Mr. Abbey Alafe.