Tinubu Appoints Jimoh İbrahim National Deputy Director Finance of Presidential campaign council

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim CFR, billionaire business mogul and the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South senatorial district for 2023 general elections has been appointed as the National Deputy director Finance of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The appointment was conveyed in a letter addressed to Jimoh Ibrahim, signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Barr Jimoh Ibrahim was recently awarded the first ever Doctor of Business of the prestigious Cambridge University, a feat that has been commended by other scholars across the globe.

The Business mogul had his Bachelor of Law (LLB) in University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

He holds a total of nine different degrees from various universities including Ife, Cambridge, Oxford and Harvard universities.

Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim is the founder, University of Fortune, a world standard Ivory tower at Igbotako, Ondo South Senatorial District.